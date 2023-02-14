×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men’s Creative Director

Fashion

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2023

Eye

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Share ‘Secrets’ in the Coach Front Row

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Neiman's is just the latest retail company to reduce its workforce.

Neiman Marcus in Fort Worth, Texas.
Neiman Marcus in Fort Worth, Texas. JONATHAN ZIZZO

The Neiman Marcus Group is laying off hundreds of workers, representing 5 percent of its workforce.

The cutbacks at the Dallas-based Neiman Marcus Group follows those announced in recent weeks at Saks.com, Saks Off 5th, Kohl’s Corp., TheBay.com, and Amazon.

The Neiman Marcus Group employs approximately 10,000 workers, meaning that about 500 workers would be affected.

Neiman’s is also realigning its top management.

While far from the scale of the thousands of layoffs in the tech sector, it’s clear that retailers are looking to recalibrate and manage costs to be more in line with softening revenues. Consumers are spending less on merchandise, Christmas sales were below expectations, and the first half outlook for retail sales are weak. There is also the possibility of the U.S. entering a recession this year, though in the last couple of weeks some economists have suggested that a recession seems less likely.

Related Galleries

“Many do have to reshape and rebalance to manage for what is coming, and for growth in the future. Those are not easy decisions,” David Bassuk, global leader of the retail practice at AlixPartners, a leading retail consulting firm, told WWD in a recent interview.

In November, AlixPartners surveyed 300 senior retail executives, including many chief executive officers, to gauge workforce plans. A key finding was that over the next 12 months, 20 percent of the retailers are expecting to trigger layoffs. The survey also revealed that 14 percent of the retailers will issue furloughs; 19 percent said they would slow hiring; 37 percent said they would slow raises or promotions, and 22 percent indicated reducing wages.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Hot Summer Bags

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad