Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

The Neiman Marcus Group is laying off hundreds of workers, representing 5 percent of its workforce.

The cutbacks at the Dallas-based Neiman Marcus Group follows those announced in recent weeks at Saks.com, Saks Off 5th, Kohl’s Corp., TheBay.com, and Amazon.

The Neiman Marcus Group employs approximately 10,000 workers, meaning that about 500 workers would be affected.

Neiman’s is also realigning its top management.

While far from the scale of the thousands of layoffs in the tech sector, it’s clear that retailers are looking to recalibrate and manage costs to be more in line with softening revenues. Consumers are spending less on merchandise, Christmas sales were below expectations, and the first half outlook for retail sales are weak. There is also the possibility of the U.S. entering a recession this year, though in the last couple of weeks some economists have suggested that a recession seems less likely.

“Many do have to reshape and rebalance to manage for what is coming, and for growth in the future. Those are not easy decisions,” David Bassuk, global leader of the retail practice at AlixPartners, a leading retail consulting firm, told WWD in a recent interview.

In November, AlixPartners surveyed 300 senior retail executives, including many chief executive officers, to gauge workforce plans. A key finding was that over the next 12 months, 20 percent of the retailers are expecting to trigger layoffs. The survey also revealed that 14 percent of the retailers will issue furloughs; 19 percent said they would slow hiring; 37 percent said they would slow raises or promotions, and 22 percent indicated reducing wages.