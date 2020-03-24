By  on March 24, 2020

The Neiman Marcus Group, impacted by its heavy debt load and the coronavirus pandemic, is “evaluating all courses of action” to preserve its financial health, including a possible bankruptcy.

Neiman Marcus Group is owned by Ares Management LLC and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which together bought the business for $6 billion in 2013, bringing long-term debt up to $4.46 billion.

