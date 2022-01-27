Neiman Marcus Group Scores High on the Human Rights Campaign

Geoffroy van Raemdonck. Courtesy Image.

NMG in spring 2021 completed the HRC’s corporate equality index for the first time to benchmark and improve workplace policies and practices that support the LGBTQ community and advance equity. In its announcement Wednesday, NMG indicated that as a result of the index, the company has enhanced its policies and code of conduct to include protections for sexual orientation, gender identity and expression and gender transition guidelines.

NMG said it has also ensured equivalent benefits for same- and different-sex spouses and domestic partners, including health, dental and vision insurance, and dependent coverage, as well as relocation/travel assistance, family and medical leave benefits, and employee discounts. NMG has more than 9,000 associates.

According to research from HRC, LGBTQ individuals make up 8 percent of the U.S. population, but less than 1 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs.

At a recent black-tie dinner in Dallas, where NMG is based, the retailer made a $250,000 donation to benefit HRC and Dallas nonprofits supporting the LGBTQ community. The money was raised through the Neiman Marcus Group and point-of-sale donations from customers. NMG partnered with the HRC during Pride Month, implementing point-of-sale fundraising in Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Neiman Marcus Last Call stores.

NMG will have access to VIP policy briefings covering the latest developments within the community and overall LGBTQ equality movement, including public policy briefings and legislative briefings. The company will also have access to HRC subject matter experts on transgender inclusion in the workplace, LGBTQ self-identification best practices, being an ally, and more.