Neiman Marcus, A&F, VF, Score High on Human Rights Campaign Index

Geoffroy van Raemdonck Courtesy Image.

NMG in spring 2021 completed the HRC’s corporate equality index for the first time to benchmark and improve workplace policies and practices that support the LGBTQ community and advance equity. In its announcement Wednesday, NMG indicated that as a result of the index, the company has enhanced its policies and code of conduct to include protections for sexual orientation, gender identity and expression and gender transition guidelines.

NMG said it has also ensured equivalent benefits for same- and different-sex spouses and domestic partners, including health, dental and vision insurance, and dependent coverage, as well as relocation/travel assistance, family and medical leave benefits, and employee discounts. NMG has more than 9,000 associates.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. said it got a perfect score on the CEI for the 16th consecutive year. “This rating is a testament to the values that guide our company and to our corporate purpose, which is to be here for you on the journey to being and becoming who you are,” said Fran Horowitz, A&F’s CEO. “We strive to weave this purpose, as well as our support of the LGBTQ+ community, throughout our company’s policies, benefits, culture, brand partnerships, marketing, product collections and more. We look forward to continuing these efforts throughout 2022 and beyond.”

A&F initiatives include a Pride associate resource group aimed at providing a greater sense of belonging and ongoing educational resources, training materials and programming to foster workplace equity and inclusion of all gender expressions. Also, the company supports The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people, and since 2017, Hollister has partnered with GLSEN, an education organization creating safe and inclusive K-12 schools for all youth, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression.

“At VF, we strive to create and sustain an enabling environment where all our associates, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, can feel supported, safe and celebrated at work,” said Lauren Guthrie, vice president, global inclusion, diversity, equity and action. “To our LGBTQ+ colleagues and their allies, we celebrate this honor with you and we stand with you every day.”

According to research from HRC, LGBTQ individuals make up 8 percent of the U.S. population, but less than 1 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs.

Other retail and fashion companies scoring 100 on the HRC CEI index are Ralph Lauren, Adidas North America, AlixPartners, Bath & Body Works, Estée Lauder Companies, Etsy, eBay, Gap, Fossil Group, J. Crew Group, Kohl’s, Levi Strauss, Macy’s, Nike, Qurate, PVH, Sephora, Tapestry, Target, The Knot, Tiffany, Victoria’s Secret, Walmart and Kering Americas.

At a recent black-tie dinner in Dallas, where NMG is based, the retailer made a $250,000 donation to benefit HRC and Dallas nonprofits supporting the LGBTQ community. The money was raised through the Neiman Marcus Group and point-of-sale donations from customers. NMG partnered with the HRC during Pride Month, implementing point-of-sale fundraising in Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Neiman Marcus Last Call stores.

NMG will have access to VIP policy briefings covering the latest developments within the community and overall LGBTQ equality movement, including public policy briefings and legislative briefings. The company will also have access to HRC subject matter experts on transgender inclusion in the workplace, LGBTQ self-identification best practices, being an ally, and more.