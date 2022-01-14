At Neiman’s, Another Round of Promotions

The Neiman Marcus Group, in two promotions central to the luxury retailer’s growth, named Amanda Martin senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, and Vijay Karthik senior vice president and chief technology officer.

Martin will take over responsibility for all supply chain operations, including Neiman’s multiyear supply chain transformation. Martin will also oversee the retailer’s photo studio and customer care divisions.

Karthik, who reports to Bob Kupbens, chief product and technology officer, will lead a number of functions including omnichannel engineering, cloud platforms, operations and reliability, and architecture.

As previously reported, Neiman’s is investing more than $90 million in its supply chain to systems and distribution facilities, including its Pinnacle Park distribution facility in Dallas, and $200 million in technology, including the retailer’s proprietary NM Connect platform, new digital labs, and the acquisition of Stylyze revealed in June 2021. Stylyze is a machine-learning SaaS platform for advancing personalization.

NM Connect is a tool enabling associates to engage more thoroughly with customers through “remote selling” via text messages, chats, email, phone, photos and video. Neiman’s says Connect provides a store-like experience for customers when they are not in the stores, or when stores are closed. Associates communicate with customers on new product arrivals, special offers and styling.

Neiman’s expects its investments in its supply chain will lead to improvements in delivery speed, tracking products, and warehouse management and becoming more agile with the inventory.

Amanda Martin

“We are fortunate to have such strong talent at our company that we are able to develop and promote to lead all of the critical growth work we are executing,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, chief executive officer of Neiman Marcus Group. “I am confident in these leaders’ ability to drive results, the NMG|Way, that ladder up to the substantial investments we are making in the business over the next three years.”

“Vijay has played a pivotal role in leading the strategy and execution of many of our technology efforts,” said Kupbens. “This expanded role will allow for more oversight on key initiatives that support our growth road map.”

Vijay Karthik

Two months ago, Neiman’s revealed a round of senior-level appointments, naming Natalie Lockhart senior vice president of strategy and execution, responsible for coordinating all aspects of the luxury retailer’s growth road map. Also, Chris Demuth was elevated to senior vice president, people services, environmental social governance, belonging and corporate philanthropy, and Tiffin Jernstedt was named senior vice president, chief communications officer.

Martin has been with Neiman Marcus Group for just shy of five years. She previously served as senior vice president, supply chain. Prior to Neiman’s she spent 16 years at Target Corp. in operations and logistics roles. She reports to Mark Weinsten, Neiman’s interim chief financial officer.

Karthik was previously Neiman’s vice president, omni experience and engineering.