Neiman Marcus Celebrates Women’s History Month

Neiman Marcus Group was cofounded by a woman and has a board of directors and a senior management team filled mostly by women.

So it’s only fitting the company is supporting “the next generation of women leaders” through initiatives with Runway of Dreams and Boss Beauties, coinciding with Women’s History Month this month.

Runway of Dreams works to provide people with disabilities access to fashion, and Boss Beauties is a female-led global initiative creating career opportunities for girls and women through collaborations.

This month, Neiman’s is displaying 25 one-of-a-kind NFTs in the windows of several of its stores, featuring Neiman Marcus cofounder Carrie Marcus Neiman alongside other female leaders such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Katherine Johnson and Frida Kahlo. The “Role Models” NFT collection from Boss Beauties tells the story of women who have shattered the glass ceiling. A portion of the profits from the NFT sales will support scholarships and mentoring programs for girls and women.

“This Women’s History Month and beyond, the company is proud to have a women-majority workforce, from the sales floor to the boardroom, and we will continue to highlight and support women-led brands, creators, and visionaries,” said Chris Demuth, senior vice president, people services, ESG, Belonging and corporate philanthropy at Neiman Marcus Group.

To further the partnership with Boss Beauties, The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation is arranging meetings between women and NMG female leaders at Neiman’s downtown Dallas store later this year. While in Dallas, the women will also explore the archives of Carrie Marcus Neiman, including her work at Southern Methodist University and the University of North Texas.

Neiman’s this month will host a series of panels in all of its stores spotlighting women leaders in business, technology, the arts, design, health, wellness and their communities. Among the 100 women participating in the panels are actress, screenwriter and director Maggie Gyllenhaal; Fashionphile founder Sarah Davis; designer Autumn Adeigbo; Okta chief of staff Angela Grady, and “A Girl Named Carrie” author and daughter of Stanley Marcus, Jerrie Marcus Smith.

NMG is also honoring Women’s History Month by celebrating women who are pioneering change in the industry, including Brittany Sierra, founder and chief executive officer of Sustainable Fashion Forum; Natasha Franck, founder of Eon, and Mindy Scheier, founder of Runway of Dreams. On Tuesday, which was International Women’s Day, Neiman’s held its “Fashion Revolution” adaptive fashion show at NeueHouse Hollywood to support and empower people with disabilities.

In addition, women entrepreneurs and trailblazers are showcased in the Neiman Marcus online magazine through “The Future Is In Her Hands” story and emerging and women-led and designed labels are be celebrated on Neiman’s swebsite, including Eileen Fisher, Lafayette 148 New York and Vintner’s Daughter.

“NMG is a majority women-led luxury retailer with a workforce that outpaces the U.S. population in both gender and racial diversity,” said Eric Severson, NMG’s chief people and belonging officer. “We are intentional about how and where we invest to ensure that we are providing equitable access to opportunities. This includes commitments to increasing our spend with women, minority, and LGBTQ-owned business through our new supplier diversity program.”

In addition to representing the majority of the board, women at NMG make up 59 percent of the vice president level and above, and 68 percent of all corporate and store associates.