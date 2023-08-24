EXCLUSIVE: Neiman Marcus Group’s Bruce Pask in New Role

Bruce Pask, the men’s fashion director for Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, is taking on a broad new role as senior editorial director for the Neiman Marcus brand, WWD has learned.

Pask will report to Rachael Klein, the vice president of brand marketing for Neiman Marcus. He will lead a team of 11, and remain in New York.

No decision has been made yet on filling the men’s fashion director role, though Pask will continue to advise on men’s fashion trends and attend key seasonal shows on behalf of Neiman Marcus.

“Bruce is highly regarded in our company and the industry for his fashion authority and cultural acumen, making him the perfect person for this role that provides a more integrated connection between brand and fashion as we sharpen our focus on what our customer desires,” Nabil Aliffi, chief brand officer of Neiman Marcus, said in a statement provided to WWD. “In this new role, he plays a pivotal part in the continued elevation of the Neiman Marcus brand to refine our editorial voice and create the magic for our customers.”

Pask will be responsible for crafting the brand’s editorial voice, creating new content formats for all merchandise categories and channels, and strengthening engagements with customers. He will be commissioning journalistic pieces and helping to shape marketing, in-store experiences and editorial content that support Neiman’s brand partners and how they are expressed in digital and print channels.

Aliffi and Ryan Ross, president of Neiman Marcus, together identified a need for a senior editorial director.

“We are activating a customer strategy that builds on the opportunities we have identified to deepen relationships with our loyal, high-value customers and drive migration of those customers that demonstrate the potential of becoming loyal,” Neiman’s said in its statement.

Pask joined Bergdorf Goodman in March 2014 as men’s fashion director. In 2017, his role expanded to men’s fashion director for Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus, which are divisions of the Neiman Marcus Group.

Prior to joining NMG, Pask served in men’s fashion director roles for publications such as T: The New York Times Style Magazine, GQ Magazine and Cargo Magazine.

As men’s fashion director at Bergdorf’s and Neiman’s, Pask is credited with spearheading special exhibits, events and identifying men’s collections for the stores. He also curated products through the B. Shop at the Bergdorf Goodman Men’s store and online.

“I have loved being part of both Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, working closely with many teams and brand partners over the years,” Pask said in a statement. “I’m excited to have the opportunity within this great organization to leverage my diverse career experience and broad interests. I look forward to inspiring our luxury customers with a deeper connection between fashion, culture and the Neiman Marcus brand.”

