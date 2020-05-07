neiman-marcus-hudson-yards

Shutterstock / Leonard Zhukovsky

Neiman Marcus Group filed for Chapter 11 protection Thursday in Texas bankruptcy court, listing the following top ten unsecured creditors:

  1. UMB BANK, N.A                                $80,680,000
  2. UMB BANK, N.A.                               $56,583,532
  3. MONUMENT CONSULTING             $10,441,602
  4. RAKUTEN MARKETING LLC             $7,839,874.48
  5. CHANEL INC                                      $6,001,542.90
  6. VERONICA BEARD                            $4,345,511.83
  7. LA MER                                               $3,529,349.65 
  8. GUCCI AMERICA                               $3,161,245.70
  9. DOLCE AND GABBANA USA INC    $2,710,677.38
  10. STUART WEITZMAN INC                 $2,576,154.14
