Neiman Marcus has reorganized its women’s merchant squad following last month’s departure of Lisa Kazor, senior vice president and general merchandise manager and a veteran of the luxury retailer.

Katherine Greenberg is now general merchandise manager of women’s apparel, including fine apparel and contemporary. She continues as a vice president. Jodi Kahn has become divisional merchandise manager of fine apparel. Greenberg reports to Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer.

Neiman’s said Kazor retired.

Market sources said this week that Neiman’s, which is based in Dallas, is seeking a top merchant to be situated in New York City and that Russell Reynolds is handling the search. Neiman’s did not comment on the speculation. The idea would be to have someone closer to the fashion markets and for Neiman’s to be able to respond more quickly to emerging trends and brands.

In another key appointment, Daz McColl has been named chief marketing officer. He has been serving as interim chief marketing officer for several months, since the departure of Carrie Tharp, who joined Google. McColl was previously with the Targan Consulting agency.

Natalie Lockhart was also promoted to lead merchandising strategy and insights, focusing on translating customer insights into buys.

“We are taking the foundation of who we are — a deep and powerful relationship business — with the intelligence of data and insights to ensure we’re curating our merchandising assortments tailored to our customer wants and needs,” Todorovich said. “Because of our robust analytics capabilities, we see the shifts in customer behavior and shifts in mind-set. We see this in real time, which then allows us to be agile in how we work with our brand partners so we can continue to deliver tailored assortments to our loyal luxury customers.”

Neiman Marcus is a division of the Neiman Marcus Group, which filed for Chapter 11 reorganization on May 7 this year and emerged from the bankruptcy proceedings on Sept. 25. The retailer is now debt-free and under different ownership.

According to Todorovich, “Every one of our 50 top-selling brands has stayed with us and supported us through the financial restructure and strategies post emergence.”

She added that the company is “engaged in ongoing close collaborative conversations with our brand partners, and they recognize the value in our relationship business that’s powered by smart analytics.”