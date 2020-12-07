Neiman Marcus Holding Company Inc. has appointed Paul Brown non-executive chair of its board of directors.

The appointment expands Neiman’s board to seven members.

Brown currently serves as co-founder and chief executive officer of Inspire Brands, one of the larger restaurant companies in the U.S. which is expected to close on its deal to acquire Dunkin’ Brands this month.

In addition to Inspire, Brown’s career over the past 20 years includes leadership roles at Hilton, Expedia, McKinsey and Company, and Boston Consulting Group.

In its statement Monday, Neiman’s described Brown as “uniquely qualified in guiding transformative initiatives, leading successful customer loyalty programs, and driving e-commerce and digital platforms.”

“He has deep expertise in brand management and consumer loyalty strategies,” said Geoffroy Van Raemdonck, chief executive officer of Neiman Marcus Group. “His track record of leading transformation and innovation for consumer-driven companies will deliver incredible value for Neiman Marcus Group as we build on our strong foundation and accelerate our strategy to become the preeminent luxury customer platform. Paul’s diverse perspectives support our company’s continued passion for creating magic for our customers, delivering value to our brand partners, and evolving the luxury retail experience.”

In 2018, Brown co-founded Inspire Brands, a restaurant company currently generating more than $14 billion in annual sales. Inspire Brands’ portfolio includes more than 11,000 Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In, Rusty Taco, and Jimmy John’s locations worldwide. The deal to acquire Dunkin Brands was revealed on Oct. 30 this year.

Brown said the Neiman Marcus Group is poised for “a strong future…I’m excited to join the board at this important moment in time as the company sets its sights on being the preeminent luxury customer platform.”

Brown is currently a member of the board of directors of H&R Block and Focus Brands. He also serves on several non-profit boards, including Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Georgia Tech Foundation.

When Neiman’s emerged from bankruptcy in September with new owners, a new board was established. The board members are: