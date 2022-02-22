Neiman’s Spring Season of Optimism

In an age where things move fast, for better or worse, Neiman Marcus is betting on happy days ahead.

The Dallas-based luxury retailer on Monday launched its 2022 spring campaign called “Looking Forward, Forward Looking.” It exudes optimism, has a strong point of view, promotes glamour and travel, and is digitally driven.

“We are really connecting with the customer mind-set,” said Daz McColl, Neiman’s chief marketing officer. “’Looking Forward, Forward Looking’ encompasses anticipation for a season of celebration,” marked by a resurgence of engagements, weddings, birthday and graduation parties as COVID-19 cases continue to generally decline in the U.S.

“Neiman Marcus is championing a renewed sense of optimism and excitement,” McColl said. “It’s about rebalancing your life, leaning into positivity and bringing glamour back.”

McColl characterized the fashion in the campaign as “fresh, energetic, with plenty of asymmetric shapes and dimensions that inspire you to look at things differently.”

Chloe is part of the Neiman Marcus spring campaign. Photo by Emma Tempest. Courtesy

Among the 267 brands depicted in the campaign — which cut across the women’s, men’s, children, home and beauty categories — there are more than 20 new and emerging labels, including Peter Do, Paskal, Studio 189, Agua by Agua Bendita, Bronx and Banco, Walters Faith, Jenna Blake, Dinh Van, Vintner’s Daughter and Casablanca.

With the campaign, Neiman’s is “continuing to expand our footprint,” based on the amount of content and variety of engagements, McColl said.

It’s a digitally led campaign, where video and social media play key roles, though there’s also “in-store theater” meaning new visuals, lots of color and graphics; digital and print advertising, and Neiman’s army of stylists are ready to engage with customers on spring.

In March, Neiman’s will unveil its spring issue of “The Book,” the retailer’s magazine that is both in print and online, and which always spotlights luxury designer brands, emerging talent and “must-haves” for the season. The front and back covers feature looks from design houses Peter Do and Casablanca.

Casablanca, on the cover of the Neiman Marcus spring book for men. Photo by Emma Tempest. Courtesy

Content in “The Book” includes a Q&A with Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain. Additionally, Neiman’s fashion and lifestyle director Lisa Aiken and Bruce Pask, the men’s fashion director for both Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, share their lists of “essentials” and styling tips for spring. There’s also a feature on Women’s History Month.

The homepage on Neiman’s website has been redone to reflect the campaign.

“We’re interconnecting across the channels,” McColl said.

The campaign was shot by Emma Tempest in the Mojave Desert, with flowing Mylar fabric to convey the idea of getting away and embracing the great outdoors again. Neiman’s stores also have Mylar displays that mimic the liquid-metal effect seen in Neiman’s “The Art of Fashion” seasonal videos for men and women. Both videos were shot on Bristol Lake in Amboy, Calif.

“We heard that many of our customers are ready to embrace spring and the fashion that comes with it, and we also saw many designers show collections on the runway that captured a sense of joy and optimism,” Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer for Neiman Marcus, said in a statement. “With the ‘Looking Forward, Forward Looking’ campaign we capture this sense of optimism and are excited to bring our customers fashion-forward exclusives, new brands, retail experiences and a new take on glamorous, confident dressing this season.”