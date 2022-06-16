Neiman’s Blends Buying, Fashion Teams; Lisa Aiken Leaves

After just a year on the job, Lisa Aiken, senior vice president and fashion and lifestyle director at Neiman Marcus, is leaving the luxury retailer on July 1.

Neiman’s executives said Aiken resigned “to pursue other opportunities” and that her role will not be filled.

While disclosing Aiken’s departure, Neiman’s said it created a “strategic integration” between the fashion office and buying teams. Executives said Aiken’s departure was unrelated to the integration. She was not available for comment.

Under the reorganization, Paolo Riva, Neiman’s senior vice president and general manager for brand partnerships and merchandising, has expanded responsibilities to head up Neiman’s women’s fashion office.