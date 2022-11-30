Neiman’s Distinguished Service Award, Over the Years

In 1938, there was no internet, designers hadn’t begun opening their own stores, and there was far less competition for Neiman Marcus.

That’s when Stanley Marcus, Neiman’s legendary longtime president, and Carrie Marcus Neiman, cofounder of Neiman Marcus, launched the Neiman Marcus Distinguished Service Award for Contributions in the Field of Fashion to spotlight talent and innovators and further the luxury retailer’s image and bonds with important designers in the U.S. and abroad.

Marcus was a master at retail innovation and in advocating customer service. He organized art exhibitions in the store, created “Fortnights” for import promotions from countries around the world and launched the Neiman Marcus Christmas Catalogue with its lineup of fantasy, uber-expensive gifts like camels and airplanes, and exotic experiences, like a custom motorcycle and a two-day motorcycle trip with Keanu Reeves, or a walk-on role in “Annie” as well as designer fashions and affordable items like stocking stuffers and candles.

Carrie Marcus Neiman was a successful businesswoman who started Neiman’s along with her brother Herbert Marcus (Stanley’s father) and her husband A.L. Neiman, because they wanted Texans to wear the finest clothing.

In some years they gave the Neiman Marcus Distinguished Service Award for Contributions in the Field of Fashion to several individuals, typically fashion luminaries though not always. Other years there was a single recipient. It was an annual event through the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s until the ’70s when for one reason or another, certain years passed without seeing anyone honored with the award.

Here, a partial list of about half of the recipients of Neiman’s coveted award.

1938: Louise B. Gallagher, John-Frederics, Richard Koret, Dorothy Liebes, George Miller, Dan Palter, Nettie Rosenstein.

1939: Elizabeth Arden, Hattie Carnegie

1940: Lilly Dache, Elsa Schiaparelli

1942: Betsey Blackwell, Norman Norell

1946: Slim Keith, Adele Simpson

1947: Christian Dior, Salvatore Ferragamo

Christian Dior, Irene Gibbons, Salvatore Ferragamo, George Mitchison and Stanley Marcus at the Neiman Marcus Fashion Award Ceremony in 1947. Courtesy of SMU

1948: Claire McCardell

1950: Bonnie Cashin, Gloria Swanson, Pauline Trigère

1952: Dolores del Rio

1954: Emilio Pucci

1955: Pierre Balmain, Grace Kelly, Sally Kirkland

Grace Kelly receiving the Neiman Marcus Fashion Award from Stanley Marcus. Courtesy of SMU

1957: Coco Chanel

Stanley Marcus with Coco Chanel at Neiman Marcus Fashion Exposition Award Presentation in 1957. Courtesy of SMU

1958: Yves Saint Laurent

1959: Rosalind Russell, Arnold Scaasi

1960: Dinah Shore

1961: Greer Garson, Roger Vivier

1962: Estée Lauder, Sports Illustrated

James Laver, André Laguerre, Jules-François Crahay, Stanley Marcus and Estée Lauder at the 1962 Neiman Marcus Fashion Award Ceremony. Courtesy of SMU

1963: Georges Braque

1964: Geoffrey Beene

1967: Valentino, Fiamma Ferragamo

1968: Oscar de la Renta, Kenneth Jay Lane

1969: Bill Blass, Anne Klein, Emanuel Ungaro, Gloria Vanderbilt

1973: Ralph Lauren, Levi Strauss, Hanae Mori, Missoni, Jean Muir

1979: Giorgio Armani, Richard Avedon, Baccarat, Perry Ellis, Mary McFadden

1980: Karl Lagerfeld, Judith Leiber

1984: Issey Miyake

1995: Jean-Paul Goude, Stanley Marcus, Grace Mirabella, Miuccia Prada

2013: Karl Lagerfeld

2016: Carolina Herrera