×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Balenciaga Responds to Campaign Controversy, Photographer Details How It Has Rocked His Life

Business

Former Luxottica, LVMH Executive Andrea Guerra Rumored to Join Prada

Business

China Insight: Reading the Signals of Where China’s Fashion and Beauty Markets Are Headed

Neiman’s Distinguished Service Award, Over the Years

The 100 recipients of the award have primarily been U.S. and European designers, though individuals from the beauty and film industries and other sectors also have been honored.

Stanley Marcus, Yves Saint Laurent, Helen Lee and Jens Quistgaard at the Neiman Marcus Fashion Award Ceremony, 1958.
Rosalind Russell receiving the Neiman Marcus Fashion Award from Stanley Marcus.
Stanley Marcus and Yves Saint Laurent, 1958.
Miucca Prada receives the Distinguised Service Award from Stanley Marcus during the Neiman Marcus Award Ceremony and Short Hills Mall store opening on September 18, 1995 in New Jersey.
Photographer Jean-Paul Goode receives the Distinguished Service Award during the Neiman Marcus Award Ceremony and Short Hills Mall store opening.
View ALL 16 Photos

In 1938, there was no internet, designers hadn’t begun opening their own stores, and there was far less competition for Neiman Marcus.

That’s when Stanley Marcus, Neiman’s legendary longtime president, and Carrie Marcus Neiman, cofounder of Neiman Marcus, launched the Neiman Marcus Distinguished Service Award for Contributions in the Field of Fashion to spotlight talent and innovators and further the luxury retailer’s image and bonds with important designers in the U.S. and abroad.

Marcus was a master at retail innovation and in advocating customer service. He organized art exhibitions in the store, created “Fortnights” for import promotions from countries around the world and launched the Neiman Marcus Christmas Catalogue with its lineup of fantasy, uber-expensive gifts like camels and airplanes, and exotic experiences, like a custom motorcycle and a two-day motorcycle trip with Keanu Reeves, or a walk-on role in “Annie” as well as designer fashions and affordable items like stocking stuffers and candles.

Related Galleries

Carrie Marcus Neiman was a successful businesswoman who started Neiman’s along with her brother Herbert Marcus (Stanley’s father) and her husband A.L. Neiman, because they wanted Texans to wear the finest clothing.

In some years they gave the Neiman Marcus Distinguished Service Award for Contributions in the Field of Fashion to several individuals, typically fashion luminaries though not always. Other years there was a single recipient. It was an annual event through the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s until the ’70s when for one reason or another, certain years passed without seeing anyone honored with the award.

Here, a partial list of about half of the recipients of Neiman’s coveted award.

1938: Louise B. Gallagher, John-Frederics, Richard Koret, Dorothy Liebes, George Miller, Dan Palter, Nettie Rosenstein.

1939: Elizabeth Arden, Hattie Carnegie

1940: Lilly Dache, Elsa Schiaparelli

1942: Betsey Blackwell, Norman Norell

1946: Slim Keith, Adele Simpson

1947: Christian Dior, Salvatore Ferragamo

Christian Dior, Irene Gibbons, Salvatore Ferragamo, George Mitchison, and Stanley Marcus at the Neiman Marcus Fashion Award Ceremony in 1947.
Christian Dior, Irene Gibbons, Salvatore Ferragamo, George Mitchison and Stanley Marcus at the Neiman Marcus Fashion Award Ceremony in 1947. Courtesy of SMU

1948: Claire McCardell

1950: Bonnie Cashin, Gloria Swanson, Pauline Trigère

1952: Dolores del Rio

1954: Emilio Pucci

1955: Pierre Balmain, Grace Kelly, Sally Kirkland

Grace Kelly receiving the Neiman Marcus Fashion Award from Stanley Marcus, 1955
Grace Kelly receiving the Neiman Marcus Fashion Award from Stanley Marcus. Courtesy of SMU

1957: Coco Chanel

Stanley Marcus with Coco Chanel at Neiman Marcus Fashion Exposition Award Presentation in 1957.
Stanley Marcus with Coco Chanel at Neiman Marcus Fashion Exposition Award Presentation in 1957. Courtesy of SMU

1958: Yves Saint Laurent

1959: Rosalind Russell, Arnold Scaasi

1960: Dinah Shore

1961: Greer Garson, Roger Vivier

1962: Estée Lauder, Sports Illustrated

James Laver, Andre Laguerre, Jules-Francois Crahay, Stanley Marcus, and Estee Lauder at 1962 Neiman Marcus Fashion Award Ceremony.
James Laver, André Laguerre, Jules-François Crahay, Stanley Marcus and Estée Lauder at the 1962 Neiman Marcus Fashion Award Ceremony. Courtesy of SMU

1963: Georges Braque

1964: Geoffrey Beene

1967: Valentino, Fiamma Ferragamo

1968: Oscar de la Renta, Kenneth Jay Lane

1969: Bill Blass, Anne Klein, Emanuel Ungaro, Gloria Vanderbilt

1973: Ralph Lauren, Levi Strauss, Hanae Mori, Missoni, Jean Muir

1979: Giorgio Armani, Richard Avedon, Baccarat, Perry Ellis, Mary McFadden

1980: Karl Lagerfeld, Judith Leiber

1984: Issey Miyake

1995: Jean-Paul Goude, Stanley Marcus, Grace Mirabella, Miuccia Prada

2013: Karl Lagerfeld

2016: Carolina Herrera

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Hot Summer Bags

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Neiman Marcus's Distinguished Service Award Over the Years

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad