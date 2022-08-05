Neiman’s Gets an Exclusive Launch on Zac Posen

Neiman Marcus will launch the Zac Posen fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection with a two-season exclusive, according to Centric Brands LLC, which owns the designer brand.

The agreement with Neiman’s is a step forward in Centric’s strategy to build Zac Posen into a lifestyle brand. Zac Posen girls’ dresses will launch in fall 2022 at better department stores. Centric acquired Zac Posen and all its intellectual property from Z Spoke LLC in 2020, and has overseen the brand’s licensed portfolio and in-house handbag lines since then.

“We believe there is a white space in the marketplace for beautifully crafted clothing, especially in occasion dressing,” said Melissa Lafere-Cobb, senior vice president and division head, Zac Posen. The new fall rtw line officially launches Sept. 5.

“Launching the Zac Posen ready-to-wear collection under Melissa’s leadership is an exciting opportunity to evolve and grow the brand,” said Suzy Biszantz, group president, Centric Brands.

The rtw collection, according to Centric, reflects “strong femininity” and offers “sophisticated, sexy silhouettes inspired by architectural drapes but in a more minimal and approachable way; a bold color palette, and attention to finishing and details.” It starts being sold later in August in 18 Neiman Marcus stores and on neimanmarcus.com. The collection is priced from $495 to $1,890 and is available in sizes 0 to 14. The brand is also launching a digital flagship e-commerce experience in late September at zacposen.com.

Centric also owns and operates Hudson, Robert Graham, Avirex, Fiorelli and Taste Beauty and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica and Spyder.

In 2020, Centric, impacted by the pandemic, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy but emerged from the restructuring process the same year with new owners Blackstone, Ares Management and HPS Investment Partners, with Blackstone Centric being the majority sponsor. The restructuring enabled Centric to eliminate about $700 million in debt. Through the pandemic and bankruptcy, Centric shut its own stores, mostly under the BCBG Max Azria, Robert Graham and Joe’s Jeans banners.