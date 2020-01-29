The Super Bowl means big business, a surge of football fans to the host city and plenty of pandemonium, which Neiman Marcus hopes to tap into with parties, VIPs, Champagne and glam sessions at its stores in the Bal Harbour Shops and The Galleria in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. They’re not far from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, scene of Sunday’s championship game.

“We’re bringing the energy and excitement around the big game to our Miami metro area stores,” said David Goubert, chief retail officer for the Neiman Marcus Group. “Customers will enjoy specially curated moments including the “Celebrating Women in Football” event, Dior men’s grooming experiences and a Veuve Clicquot lounge.”