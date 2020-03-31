LONDON — They are a fixture of the central London landscape, and now they are attempting to do their bit for those suffering from the coronavirus. The small Net-a-porter transport vans that, under normal circumstances, zip around town delivering luxury fashion have been donated to seven local Age U.K. charities in London.

The fleet, emblazoned with the phrase “Fashion that delivers,” will be used to transport supplies to vulnerable, socially isolated people.

“During this critical time, these charities are working tirelessly to ensure that elderly and vulnerable groups have access to essential care packages, food and medical supplies, while they are required to stay at home,” the company said, adding the vans will be made available immediately in response to the “unprecedented level of need” which is challenging charity resources.

They will ferry food and medicine to older people living in the London boroughs of Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham, East London, Enfield, Camden, West London and Lambeth.

“Now, more than ever, the primary focus of our colleagues and customers is the well-being of relatives, friends and communities. Reflecting our core sustainability priorities, the group hopes that the redistribution of these resources will help to make a difference in London,” the company said.

The e-tailer has also been making efforts in Italy, which has been the worst hit by COVID-19. It has donated laptops to Italian schoolchildren and created digital education content packages for Italy’s Ministry of Education to help with home schooling.

As reported last week, Net-a-porter said it was temporarily closing its London warehouse in line with similar temporary closures it has made in Europe and the U.S.A., until further notice. The closures are understood to have been planned in stages.

Following an order issued by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy that applies to most businesses in the state, Net has temporarily suspended activities in its local distribution centers there and is understood to be looking into alternative ways to serve customers.