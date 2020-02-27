J.C. Penney Co. reported a sharp drop in net income and sales in the fourth quarter but cited progress in its turnaround efforts with improvements in margins and women’s apparel.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $27 million, or 8 cents a share, compared to net income of $75 million, or 24 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. Adjusted net income was $43 million, or 13 cents a share, compared to adjusted net income of $57 million, or 18 cents a share, a year ago.