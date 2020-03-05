By  on March 5, 2020

LONDON — Gen Z has many faces, habits and attitudes and new data by Sunshine, a brand and entertainment consultancy, seeks to reflect that diversity in its new report on the mass luxury consumer, in partnership with Walpole and Lucid.

The report, conducted in North America and U.K. with 7,000 participants, identifies 10 key insights into the luxury Gen Z consumer. Instead of looking at Gen Z as a singular group, his team clustered its findings around different sub-groups.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers