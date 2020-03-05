LONDON — Gen Z has many faces, habits and attitudes and new data by Sunshine, a brand and entertainment consultancy, seeks to reflect that diversity in its new report on the mass luxury consumer, in partnership with Walpole and Lucid.

The report, conducted in North America and U.K. with 7,000 participants, identifies 10 key insights into the luxury Gen Z consumer. Instead of looking at Gen Z as a singular group, his team clustered its findings around different sub-groups.