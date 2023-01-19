All the Stores Opening on New York’s Madison Avenue

After a pandemic-induced slump, Madison Avenue is poised for a comeback. Rents — now significantly lower than before the pandemic — are slowly creeping back up, and new luxury players and restaurants are opening in the Upper East Side zone.

Here, a list of openings or soon-to-be openings on New York’s Madison Avenue.

New Madison Avenue Stores Since Q2 2022

A.P.C. pop-up, fashion and accessories, 1157 Madison

Achille Salvagni Atelier home decor, 817 Madison

Baobab Collection home decor, 1015 Madison

Dr. Barbara Sturm skin care and wellness, 1006 Madison

Fusalp skiwear fashion and accessories, 625 Madison

Irene Neuwirth jewelry, 937 Madison

Ivar Jewelry, 29 East 73rd Street

John Elliott fashion and accessories, 853 Madison

Kirna Zabete, 943 Madison

Kiton, 692 Madison

L’Objet home decor, 950 Madison

Luxembourg + Co. art galleries, 595 Madison

Paige fashion, 958 Madison

Ring Concierge jewelry, 946 Madison

Sid Mashburn and Ann Mashburn fashion and accessories, 926 Madison

Spruth Magers art galleries, 22 East 80th Street

Stefano Ricci fashion and accessories, 926 Madison

The Invisible Collection home decor, 24 East 64th Street

Tulipan Gallery of the Reka Darida Foundation art gallery, 1065 Madison

Reopened, Relocated or Expanded

45RPM Studio fashion and accessories, 22 East 65nd Street

Alison Lou jewelry, 994 Madison, in the Mark Hotel

Altuzarra, 959 Madison

Anine Bing fashion and accessories, 801 Madison

Asprey fashion and accessories, home décor, 678 Madison

Hermes Madison Maison, 706 Madison

Isabel Marant, 677 Madison

Reinstein Ross Goldsmiths jewelry, 21 East 67th Street

Versace, 747 Madison

Wolford, 609 Madison

Zadig & Voltaire, 845 Madison

Under Development or Soon to Arrive

A. Lange & Söhne watches, 709 Madison



Anne Fontaine fashion and accessories, 723 Madison

Casa Tua restaurant, 20 East 76 Street

Collezione New York fine wines and spirits, 786 Madison

Elyse Walker fashion and accessories, 926 Madison

Frette home decor, 806 Madison

Giorgio Armani, 760 Madison

Ippolita jewelry, 719 Madison

IWC watches, 645 Madison

Jaeger-LeCoultre watches, 727 Madison

John Lobb shoes, 698-700 Madison



Kaspia restaurant, 992 Madison, in the Mark Hotel

Lalique home decor, 21 East 63rd Street

Lanvin fashion and accessories, 855 Madison

LGDR art gallery, 19 East 64th Street

Michael Kors, 667 Madison

Myconian House restaurant, 25 East 83rd Street

Panerai fashion and accessories, 711 Madison

Pat Saling Jewel Collection, 28 East 72nd Street

Paul Morelli jewelry, 725 Madison



Peter Millar fashion and accessories, 645 Madison

Robin Birley Dining Club, 850 Madison

Serafina restaurant expansion, 1022 Madison

The Surrey Hotel, 20 East 76th Street



Valentino, 654 Madison, the former Calvin Klein store

Vhernier jewelry, 994 Madison

White Cube art gallery, 1002 Madison