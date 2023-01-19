All the Stores Opening on New York’s Madison Avenue

After a pandemic-induced slump, Madison Avenue is poised for a comeback. Rents — now significantly lower than before the pandemic — are slowly creeping back up, and new luxury players and restaurants are opening in the Upper East Side zone.
Here, a list of openings or soon-to-be openings on New York’s Madison Avenue.
New Madison Avenue Stores Since Q2 2022
A.P.C. pop-up, fashion and accessories, 1157 Madison
Achille Salvagni Atelier home decor, 817 Madison
Baobab Collection home decor, 1015 Madison
Dr. Barbara Sturm skin care and wellness, 1006 Madison
Fusalp skiwear fashion and accessories, 625 Madison
Irene Neuwirth jewelry, 937 Madison
Ivar Jewelry, 29 East 73rd Street
John Elliott fashion and accessories, 853 Madison
Kirna Zabete, 943 Madison
Kiton, 692 Madison
L’Objet home decor, 950 Madison
Luxembourg + Co. art galleries, 595 Madison
Paige fashion, 958 Madison
Ring Concierge jewelry, 946 Madison
Sid Mashburn and Ann Mashburn fashion and accessories, 926 Madison
Spruth Magers art galleries, 22 East 80th Street
Stefano Ricci fashion and accessories, 926 Madison
The Invisible Collection home decor, 24 East 64th Street
Tulipan Gallery of the Reka Darida Foundation art gallery, 1065 Madison
Reopened, Relocated or Expanded
45RPM Studio fashion and accessories, 22 East 65nd Street
Alison Lou jewelry, 994 Madison, in the Mark Hotel
Altuzarra, 959 Madison
Anine Bing fashion and accessories, 801 Madison
Asprey fashion and accessories, home décor, 678 Madison
Hermes Madison Maison, 706 Madison
Isabel Marant, 677 Madison
Reinstein Ross Goldsmiths jewelry, 21 East 67th Street
Versace, 747 Madison
Wolford, 609 Madison
Zadig & Voltaire, 845 Madison
Under Development or Soon to Arrive
A. Lange & Söhne watches, 709 Madison
Anne Fontaine fashion and accessories, 723 Madison
Casa Tua restaurant, 20 East 76 Street
Collezione New York fine wines and spirits, 786 Madison
Elyse Walker fashion and accessories, 926 Madison
Frette home decor, 806 Madison
Giorgio Armani, 760 Madison
Ippolita jewelry, 719 Madison
IWC watches, 645 Madison
Jaeger-LeCoultre watches, 727 Madison
John Lobb shoes, 698-700 Madison
Kaspia restaurant, 992 Madison, in the Mark Hotel
Lalique home decor, 21 East 63rd Street
Lanvin fashion and accessories, 855 Madison
LGDR art gallery, 19 East 64th Street
Michael Kors, 667 Madison
Myconian House restaurant, 25 East 83rd Street
Panerai fashion and accessories, 711 Madison
Pat Saling Jewel Collection, 28 East 72nd Street
Paul Morelli jewelry, 725 Madison
Peter Millar fashion and accessories, 645 Madison
Robin Birley Dining Club, 850 Madison
Serafina restaurant expansion, 1022 Madison
The Surrey Hotel, 20 East 76th Street
Valentino, 654 Madison, the former Calvin Klein store
Vhernier jewelry, 994 Madison
White Cube art gallery, 1002 Madison