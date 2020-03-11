By  on March 11, 2020

Neiman Marcus Group, furthering its four-year “transformation” plan, is streamlining to sharpen the focus on full-price selling and raise profitability.

NMG will close most of its 22 Last Call clearance outlets and in the process let go approximately 500 Last Call workers over the next eight months.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers