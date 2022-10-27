×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion Turns Out for WWD Honors Evening

Business

Europe, China Drive Moncler Sales in Q3, Revenues in Nine Months Surpass 1.55 Billion Euros

Sustainability

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy and Fighting Fast Fashion

Nike Opens Store in Harlem

The unit on 125th Street features the company's Unite concept, designed to engage the local community.

Nike Unite Harlem.
The Nike Unite store in Harlem. Joseph chea

Nike has expanded its footprint in New York City with the opening of Nike Unite Harlem.

The store, at 5 West 125 Street, is Nike’s northernmost Manhattan location.

Nike Unite is one of five retail concepts from the sporting goods giant. The others are the House of Innovation flagship stores; Rise, a high-tech experiential concept; Live, a neighborhood store, and Style, which blurs the line between physical and digital retailing.

Unite is intended to engage the local community through digital platforms and social community impact efforts, according to the company. “Nike Unite exists to serve and celebrate the people in each local community, and each store is designed to be a reflection of their heart and spirit,” the company said when introducing the concept two years ago. “Consumers are welcomed by an in-store community wall highlighting the store team and local partnerships, and design elements throughout the space also look to tell the story of the community. From local landmarks to hometown athletes, the design allows the local residents to feel represented in the space.

Related Galleries

“The products in each Nike Unite door are also reflective of what the community is interested in: locally curated, every-day essentials at the best price, matched with the newness of select seasonal offerings. Additionally, Nike Unite doors reflect Nike’s commitment to hiring people who live in the local community.”

The store is focused on basketball product. Joseph chea

The messaging within the Harlem store reads: Your Community, Your Home Court, and it offers apparel, accessories and footwear for men, women and children with a particular emphasis on basketball. Key pieces include Jordan fleece tops and pants, women’s Indy bras and running shorts and Air Force 1 ’07 and Pixel shoes.

To celebrate the opening this weekend, Nike Unite Harlem will host 150 youths from Harlem-based community organizations for a fitness and shopping experience, including Figure Skating in Harlem, Hope Center, World of Money, Millbank — Children Aid Society and Global Kids.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Hot Summer Bags

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Nike Unite Opens Store in Harlem

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad