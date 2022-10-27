Nike Opens Store in Harlem

Nike has expanded its footprint in New York City with the opening of Nike Unite Harlem.

The store, at 5 West 125 Street, is Nike’s northernmost Manhattan location.

Nike Unite is one of five retail concepts from the sporting goods giant. The others are the House of Innovation flagship stores; Rise, a high-tech experiential concept; Live, a neighborhood store, and Style, which blurs the line between physical and digital retailing.

Unite is intended to engage the local community through digital platforms and social community impact efforts, according to the company. “Nike Unite exists to serve and celebrate the people in each local community, and each store is designed to be a reflection of their heart and spirit,” the company said when introducing the concept two years ago. “Consumers are welcomed by an in-store community wall highlighting the store team and local partnerships, and design elements throughout the space also look to tell the story of the community. From local landmarks to hometown athletes, the design allows the local residents to feel represented in the space.

“The products in each Nike Unite door are also reflective of what the community is interested in: locally curated, every-day essentials at the best price, matched with the newness of select seasonal offerings. Additionally, Nike Unite doors reflect Nike’s commitment to hiring people who live in the local community.”

The store is focused on basketball product. Joseph chea

The messaging within the Harlem store reads: Your Community, Your Home Court, and it offers apparel, accessories and footwear for men, women and children with a particular emphasis on basketball. Key pieces include Jordan fleece tops and pants, women’s Indy bras and running shorts and Air Force 1 ’07 and Pixel shoes.

To celebrate the opening this weekend, Nike Unite Harlem will host 150 youths from Harlem-based community organizations for a fitness and shopping experience, including Figure Skating in Harlem, Hope Center, World of Money, Millbank — Children Aid Society and Global Kids.