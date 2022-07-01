No Deal: Kohl’s Ends Talks With Franchise Group

Kohl’s Corp. is no longer up for sale.
The Menonomee Falls, Wisc.-based retailer said Friday that it ended its strategic review process, including the exclusive negotiation period with The Franchise Group, operators of The Vitamin Shoppe.
The Franchise Group had made a $60 a share offer, which was subsequently revised to $53 a share. Kohl’s said “the current financing and retail environment was reflected in the price and terms of FRG’s most recent proposal, which was not fully executable or complete.”
Peter Boneparth, chairman of Kohl’s board, said, “Throughout this process, the board has been committed to a deep and comprehensive review of strategic alternatives with the goal of selecting the path that maximizes value for shareholders. After engaging with more than 25 parties in an exhaustive process, FRG emerged as the top bidder and we entered into exclusive negotiations and facilitated further due diligence.
Kohl’s had been under pressure by activist investors including Macellum Advisors to create greater value for shareholders, sparking the strategic review and triggering offers to buy the company from The Franchise Group, as well as Sycamore Partners, Simon Property Group, the Hudson’s Bay Co., Leonard Green Associates, and others.
At one time bids were in the high $60 a share range, but the stock market’s volatility and, as some believe, Kohl’s financial performance, brought the price down.
Kohl’s said Friday that it remains “committed to creating value for shareholders” and is “exploring further opportunities in the near and long term.”
The board reaffirmed its commitment to executing a $500 million accelerated share repurchase program, to commence immediately following the company’s Q2 earnings results. This is part of the company’s previously revealed $3 billion share repurchase authorization.
The board is also reevaluating monetization opportunities for portions of the company’s real estate portfolio. That could involve sale-leasebacks of store locations.
Kohl’s said that due to inflation, the company is seeing a softening in consumer spending and now expects sales to be down high-single digits for Q2, as compared to prior expectations of down low-single digits relative to last year. Kohl’s second quarter results are scheduled to be released on Aug. 18. At that time, it will disclose strategies to navigate the inflationary environment.
Kohl’s had its finance committee and Goldman Sachs review expressions of interest in the company.
“Goldman Sachs engaged with more than 25 parties. Select bidders were invited to a data room containing over 550,000 pages across over 55,000 documents, and engaged in dozens of meetings with management and functional leaders. More than 20 nondisclosure agreements were signed with potential bidders and financing partners as part of the process,” Kohl’s said in its statement Friday.
Kohl’s said FRG’s $60 proposal “significantly exceeded the other then available bid. Ultimately, reflecting the current financing and retail environment, FRG submitted a revised proposal at $53 per share without definitive financing arrangements to consummate a transaction, and the parties faced significant obstacles reaching a fully executable agreement.”