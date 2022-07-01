No Deal: Kohl’s Ends Talks With Franchise Group

Kohl’s Corp. is no longer up for sale. The Menonomee Falls, Wisc.-based retailer said Friday that it ended its strategic review process, including the exclusive negotiation period with The Franchise Group, operators of The Vitamin Shoppe. The Franchise Group had made a $60 a share offer, which was subsequently revised to $53 a share. Kohl’s said “the current financing and retail environment was reflected in the price and terms of FRG’s most recent proposal, which was not fully executable or complete.” Peter Boneparth, chairman of Kohl’s board, said, “Throughout this process, the board has been committed to a deep and comprehensive review of strategic alternatives with the goal of selecting the path that maximizes value for shareholders. After engaging with more than 25 parties in an exhaustive process, FRG emerged as the top bidder and we entered into exclusive negotiations and facilitated further due diligence.

“Despite a concerted effort on both sides, the current financing and retail environment created significant obstacles to reaching an acceptable and fully executable agreement,” Boneparth added. “Given the environment and market volatility, the board determined that it simply was not prudent to continue pursuing a deal. As always, the board remains open to all opportunities to maximize value for shareholders, and we look forward to actively engaging with our shareholders as we move forward to ensure we are considering their perspectives in our plans.”

Boneparth characterized Kohl’s as “a financially strong company that generates substantial free cash flow and has a clear plan to enhance its competitive position and improve performance over the long term. Highlighting the board’s confidence in the company’s strategic plan, the board reaffirms its commitment to an accelerated share repurchase program following the company’s Q2 earnings results announcement.”