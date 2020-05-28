Nordstrom Inc., deeply affected by COVID-19- related store closures, lost $521 million in the first quarter ended May 2 on sales of $2.03 billion.

That compares to a net profit of $37 million on sales of $3.35 billion in the first quarter of 2019. Sales were down 40 percent from last year.

The first-quarter net loss included after-tax charges of $173 million related to COVID-19, including asset impairments from store closures, premium pay and benefits, and restructuring charges, which were slightly offset by credits from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act. Losses before interest and taxes of $813 million compared with earnings before interest and taxes of $77 million during the same period in fiscal 2019 due to lower sales volume from temporary store closures, increased markdowns and charges related to COVID-19 of $280 million. At Nordstrom’s full-price department stores, net sales decreased 36 percent. At the Rack off-price stores, net sales fell 45 percent. Total company digital sales grew 5 percent to reach $1.1 billion in the first quarter. While stores were temporarily closed, the company’s e-commerce business experienced significant growth in new customers of more than 50 percent. Annually, Nordstrom has a $5 billion e-commerce business. Nordstrom temporarily closed all of its stores on March 17 due to COVID-19.

“We successfully strengthened our financial flexibility by increasing liquidity, lowering inventory by more than 25 percent from last year and significantly reducing our cash burn by more than 40 percent from March into April,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom Inc. “We’re entering the second quarter in a position of strength, adding to our confidence that we have sufficient liquidity to successfully execute our strategy in 2020 and over the longer term.”

The company entered fiscal 2020 with cash of about $850 million and increased its position to about $1.4 billion by the end of the first quarter.

To increase its liquidity this year, the company drew down and amended its $800 million revolver; issued $600 million in senior secured notes, and suspended dividends and share repurchases.

In addition to its planned expense savings of $200 million to $250 million, the company is on track to deliver further cash savings of more than $500 million in operating expenses, capital expenditures and working capital in fiscal 2020. These savings include a reduction in non-occupancy overhead expenses of about 20 percent on an annualized basis.

The inventory reduction of more than 25 percent was a result of decreasing receipts by about 30 percent, and stimulating demand through increased marketing and promotions and store fulfillment capabilities. The company said it will bring in newness beginning in June.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale will begin on Aug. 19. The event, which is the retailer’s biggest promotion of the year, gives early access to new fall fashion for all Nordstrom cardmembers starting Aug. 13 or earlier depending on their Nordy Club status. The reduced prices on new fashion arrivals are for a limited period before reverting to full price.

“We have a unique mix of assets, and the flexibility of our business model continues to serve us well,” said Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer. “In 2019, our off-price and e-commerce businesses accounted for nearly 60 percent of sales. As we anticipate an acceleration of these longer-term customer trends, we’re taking proactive steps to move faster in executing our strategic plans.”