Nordstrom Inc. is “widening the aperture” of who it serves.

The retailer is doing it by broadening its digital assortment from 300,000 items to potentially 1.5 million over the next three to five years; injecting lower price offerings into the Nordstrom Rack off-price matrix, and extending the reach of its three-year-old market strategy, from 10 urban areas currently to 20 this year.

That’s all central to the Seattle-based upscale retailer’s new “Closer to You” long-term growth agenda, which is being unveiled today at the company’s annual investor day. In a tough, pandemic-riddled economy, investors and vendors are anxious to see how Nordstrom will build for a better future.

The agenda calls out the Rack off-price chain, the market strategy, and digital sales as Nordstrom’s biggest growth opportunities for the future.

In addition, Nordstrom executives told WWD that the company expects to rebound back to 2019 revenue levels in 2021.

Aside from targeting a wider customer base, the Closer to You game plan includes adopting personalization “at scale” and creating a “unified view” of the customer and the inventory across selling channels.

Next year, Nordstrom’s market strategy will be extended from 10 to 20 markets, in total representing 75 percent of the retailer’s volume and encompassing its top-volume markets. The strategy started as an experiment in Los Angeles three years ago and has become “a powerful enabler for the business and its fundamental operating model,” according to the Nordstroms. It currently operates in San Francisco, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C./Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston and Toronto, and in 2021 will grow to Portland, Ore.; San Diego; Minneapolis; Denver; Austin and Houston, Texas; Miami and West Palm Beach, Fla., Atlanta, and Detroit.

The market strategy entails leveraging the physical assets of Nordstrom’s full-line department stores, Nordstrom Rack and Nordstrom Local to increase services, conveniences and merchandise choices, and speed deliveries. For example, shoppers can return items bought online or at Nordstrom department stores to a Rack or Nordstrom Local location, which may be closer to them. Nordstrom sees the strategy as strengthening customer engagement and the company’s customer-centric culture.

In an attempt to gain share from less expensive offpricers such as T.J. Maxx, Ross Stores and Burlington Stores, the Closer to You agenda for the more upscale Nordstrom Rack entails extending the off-pricers’ range with more products at lower prices, and additionally, Nordstrom executives are keen to expand Rack’s footprint to mid-sized markets. Generally, Rack stores are situated not very far from Nordstrom full-line department stores in major markets. Opening Rack units doesn’t require much advance planning, and last October, the division launched order fulfillment capabilities from the stores.

Rack should contribute about $2 billion in incremental sales over the long-term, bringing the division to about $7 billion in sales, according to Nordstrom executives. The division generated $5.2 billion of Nordstrom’s Inc.’s $15.5 billion in revenues in 2019. Nordstrom Inc. operates 100 Nordstrom full-line stores; 249 Racks; two clearance units; seven Nordstrom Local service hubs; nordstrom.com; nordstromrack.com; nordstrom.ca.; HauteLook.com, and TrunkClub.com.

Another critical element of the Closer to You agenda entails growing the nordstrom.com selection fivefold to more than 1.5 million items over the next three to five years, including all the different styles and colors in each style, but not sizes.

“We have a unique business model with two powerful brands, highly integrated digital and physical assets, incredible brand partners and employees who are truly unmatched when it comes to their commitment to the customer,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom Inc. “Looking ahead, we are building on the strengths of our market strategy to fully unlock the potential of the digital-first platform we have built to better serve customers, gain market share and drive profitable growth.”

“In getting through these challenging times, it creates a lot of focus around priorities,” said Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer. “There are so many tactical things happening, sometimes you can lose sight.”

In other Nordstrom news, for 2021, the Seattle-based upscale retailer expects revenue, including retail sales and credit card revenues, to grow more than 25 percent, bringing the business back to, or above, its 2019 level. Digital is seen representing about 50 percent of total sales, pretty much consistent with recent 2020 levels, which were at 54 percent. After 2021, revenue is expected to grow single-digits annually from 2019 levels; operating income is seen growing faster than revenue, and EBIT margin, as a percentage of sales, is expected to exceed 6 percent. Annual operating cash flow is seen topping $1 billion, and annual cap-ex is expected at 3 to 4 percent of sales. Nordstrom reiterated forecasts for the fourth quarter, indicating citing a decrease in sales in the low 20-percent range from the year-ago period; positive earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and positive operating cash flow, and EBIT margin deleveraging by about 500 basis points.

Discussing growth by category, Pete Nordstrom said the company pre-COVID-19 started gradually building its home assortment, primarily across sheets, towels, decor and cookware. An aggressive strategy for Nordstrom’s relatively small home business is being drawn up.

Athleisure, a strong category, accelerated its growth during the pandemic, and an activewear hub was recently launched on the website, Nordstrom noted.

For the last three years, the retailer has been investing in the kids business, adding equipment such as high chairs and strollers, which the company never sold before.

But the fastest-growing category for Nordstrom is designer merchandise, which is expected to do even better in the second half. Affluent shoppers have not let up on the luxury purchasing during the pandemic, because they are not spending much, if at all, on traveling and dining out, and because luxury is very much a “feel-good” kind of purchase.

“Even through the pandemic, our designer business has grown quite a bit,” said Pete Nordstrom. “We are not selling as many gowns or special occasion, but we are selling more streetwear, which is still designer. It’s coveted, scarce and expensive.