×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Celine Is Getting a Big Jump on Fall 2023

Fashion

Rihanna Reveals Exclusive Photos of Upcoming Savage x Fenty Fashion Show

Business

Roblox, Parsons Partner on Metaverse Curriculum

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Concept

The shops will feature an exclusive capsule collection as well as refurbished men's and women's trenchcoats.

Burberry bags for Nordstrom Concepts shop.
Bejeweled bags are part of the assortment in the pop-up. Image courtesy of Nordstrom, Inc

Nordstrom is teaming with Burberry for the next iteration of its New Concepts@Nordstrom pop-up shop program.

Concept 19: Burberry will feature an exclusive capsule collection as well as a series of in-store installations.

The collection is centered around outerwear and eveningwear and will include reimagined takes on Burberry’s signature chevron check as well as the Night Check, the latest version of the pattern.

Inspired by nature and a starry night, the collection’s color palette is grounded in navy with metallic accents that are intended to symbolize the night sky and the constellations. The collection includes an assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories for men, women and children including trenchcoats and puffer jackets, graphic T-shirts, knitwear, tailoring, bags, shoes and scarves.

Related Galleries

The offering will also include a refurbished collection of men’s and women’s trenchcoats from around the world that were selected and authenticated by the Burberry team. Each piece was dry-cleaned and restored in Castleford, Yorkshire, where Burberry trenchcoats continue to be woven.

Footwear will also be part of the offering. Image courtesy of Nordstrom, Inc

Prices for the capsule will range from $70 for children’s socks to $4,990 for the Kensington women’s coat. The refurnished trenches will retail for $1,490.

The pop-up shop installation is designed to have the feel of a cozy cabin and will include replicas of snow around the facade, each stamped with the Thomas Burberry monogram in honor of the brand’s founder. There will also be a cable car in the shop.

Concept 019: Burberry launches Thursday and will run through November both online and at 11 retail locations including the Nordstrom men’s store in New York; the downtown Seattle flagship; South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California; Fashion Valley in San Diego, California, and Tysons Corner in McLean, Virginia.

“New Concepts@Nordstrom is centered around discovery, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Burberry to offer our customers the opportunity to unveil an exclusive collection,” said Sam Lobban, executive vice president and general merchandise manager of apparel and designer for the upscale retailer.

“We’re delighted to partner with Nordstrom to unveil our special pop-up and exclusive collection as part of New Concepts,” added Sarah Lubas, vice president of wholesale — Americas at Burberry. “Celebrating the spirit of adventure — an ethos that is at the core of Burberry’s pioneering heritage, Concept 019 offers customers the unique opportunity to explore an entirely new collection highlighting outerwear and festive dressing.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Hot Summer Bags

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Nordstrom Taps Burberry for Holiday Pop-up Shop Concept

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad