Nordstrom Cites Progress in Q2 But Lowers 2022 Forecast

Nordstrom Inc. reported solid second-quarter earnings and sales, citing a calendar switch in the Anniversary Sale and momentum from strategic initiatives.

However, executives also cited decelerating consumer demand beginning in late June, leading the company to revise its 2022 forecast downward. Still, the report seemed more upbeat than those from Target, Kohl’s and Macy’s, where inventory gluts and revised downward forecasts for 2022 overall were disclosed.

Nordstrom is seeing the benefit of operating upscale department stores catering to higher-income customers, who haven’t been feeling the impact of inflation as much as lower-income consumers and offering a relatively high proportion of more fashionable merchandise suitable for wear-to-work, special occasions and going out, which Americans have been gravitating toward this year. It’s been coming at the expense of declining discretionary spending in casual, active and home areas as of late.

In addition, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, which offers early access to new fall merchandise at a discount for a limited time, and was this year timed almost entirely in the second quarter, is a unique competitive advantage. The company also has more room to grow since its declines during the heart of the pandemic were larger than most of its competitors.

Net earnings for the quarter ended July 30 came to $126 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.77, versus $80 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest and tax were $202 million, compared with $151 million during the same period in fiscal 2021, primarily due to higher sales, partially offset by higher markdowns and higher labor expenses. Adjusted EBIT of $210 million for the second quarter of 2022 excluded costs associated with the wind-down of Trunk Club.

Net sales in the second quarter reached $3.99 billion, a 12 percent increase from $3.57 billion in the year-ago period.

“We delivered solid results in the second quarter, with top-line growth, increased profitability and continued progress in our strategic initiatives,” Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom Inc., said in a statement. “While our quarterly results were consistent with our previous outlook, customer traffic and demand decelerated significantly beginning in late June, predominantly at Nordstrom Rack. We are adjusting our plans and taking action to navigate this dynamic in the short term, including aligning inventory and expenses to recent trends, and we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our long-term strategic and financial goals.”

During a conference call with industry analysts, the CEO, along with Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer, and Anne Bramman, the chief financial officer, indicated some key trends happening, among them:

Softness in demand for clearance product.

Customers not trading down and wanting newness.

A deceleration of sales starting in late June and most evident at Rack in its lowest-priced merchandise.

Softness in sales of private label, where there is new leadership and work underway to revamp the program.

Strong sell-through on higher-priced items, with double-digit growth in designer but some deceleration seen there.

They also cited reducing inventory levels, and expectations of exiting the year in a “clean inventory position.”

Other areas highlighted were capital investments, primarily in supply chain and technology capabilities, and priorities in reducing leverage and returning cash to shareholders, and taking a “measured” approach to share repurchases.

The company is also working to advance its digital capabilities, and has been scaling its styling program by offering more looks, virtual style boards and online styling appointments.

Another important initiative is at Rack, where the merchandise is being repositioned to increase the supply of premium brands and the marketing is being focused more on growing awareness of the off-price brand. Ninety percent of the top brands sold at the full-line Nordstrom department stores are sold at Rack, and last quarter, sales of the top 100 brands at Rack increased 17 percent. The strategy involves shifting away from lower price points items that have not resonated with customers.

Rack has been expanding its next-day order capabilities and has been seeing strong early results in its beauty expansion.