March 16, 2020

Nordstrom Inc., in a dramatic action helping to limit the spread of the virus, will temporarily close all of its stores, including Nordstrom full-line department stores, Nordstrom Rack, Trunk Club clubhouses and Jeffrey in the U.S. and Canada for two weeks, effective March 17.

“We’re taking decisive actions across the business to help protect employees, customers and others in the communities we serve,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom Inc. “The health and safety of our customers and employees remain our top priority as we continue to make decisions during this rapidly evolving situation.”

