With demand picking up and life in the U.S. starting to normalize, the Nordstrom family is feeling good about the state of business — about the best it’s felt in awhile.

On Tuesday afternoon, after reporting improvements on both the top and bottom lines for the first quarter of 2021, officials of the Seattle-based retailer expressed confidence in meeting goals for the rest of the year, citing its successful expansion of the “market strategy” to its top 20 urban areas, and sales trends reflecting, as chief executive officer Erik Nordstrom said, “broad-based improvement across businesses, regions and merchandise categories both in store and online.”

“As demand continues to recover, our unique product offering and connection to our customers places us in a strong position to capitalize on this opportunity and we’re confident in our ability to capture market share and drive profitable growth as consumers resume activities including social events, travel and return to work,” Nordstrom said during a conference call with retail analysts after the company reported a net loss of $116 million for the quarter ended May 1, compared to a loss of $521 million in the year-ago quarter. Nordstrom’s net loss included an after-tax debt refinancing charge of $64 million, and the year-ago net loss included after-tax charges of $173 million related to COVID-19.

The Seattle-based upscale retailer reported a loss before interest and taxes of $85 million in the first quarter, primarily due to higher sales volume as well as the decrease in SG&A expense. That compares to a loss before interest and taxes of $813 million during the same period in fiscal 2020.

Sales last quarter rose 44 percent to $2.92 billion, versus $2.03 billion a year ago, and decreased 13 percent from the same period in fiscal 2019, representing a sequential improvement of 720 basis points relative to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

“Our top-line trends increased sequentially for the third quarter in a row with improvements in both Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack supported by recovery in stores as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and continued growth in digital,” Nordstrom said.

Nordstrom stores were temporarily closed for about half of the 2020 first quarter due to COVID-19. Retailers in the first quarter this year have been favorably affected by the government stimulus program, faster-than-expected rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines, and people starting to go out more.