Nordstrom Pumps Up Its Product, Marketing Ranks

Nordstrom Inc. has promoted Deniz Anders to senior vice president and chief marketing officer, and has named former Dick’s Sporting Goods executive Nina Barjesteh president of the Nordstrom Product Group.

Anders will lead all marketing efforts, including brand programs, digital marketing, creative strategy and corporate affairs. Anders has been with the company for 22 years, most recently serving as vice president of marketing.

“Deniz is a proven leader with the ability to drive integrated marketing strategies and plans to grow the business and connect with customers in meaningful ways across all channels and touch points,” said Ken Worzel, chief customer officer. “Her deep marketing experience, paired with her understanding of our business, will be of enormous value as we continue to build on our heritage of service to get closer to our customers.”

Anders succeeds Scott Meden, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Nina Barjesteh

Barjesteh was Dick’s senior vice president of product development and design, leading the strategy, management and execution of the company’s product development organization. Prior to Dick’s, she served as chief merchant of Rue 21, and spent 20 years at Target Corp. in various roles including vice president general merchandise manager women’s apparel, vice president merchandise manager kids, and vice president apparel and accessories branding.

“Nina’s experience leading and transforming private label businesses will position us to take full advantage of this growth opportunity, and to continue building Nordstrom Made products that put our customers first through design, quality and value,” said Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer. “We’re excited to see how she will build on the 50-year legacy of Nordstrom’s private label brands with her own fresh perspective.” She succeeds Jen Jackson Brown at Nordstrom.

The Nordstrom Product Group, known as NPG, covers apparel and accessories for men, women and kids and home goods. Nordstrom calls its private brand portfolio “Nordstrom Made.” NPG has a team of about 350 people in merchandising, design, development and sourcing, and works with manufacturers in about two dozen countries.