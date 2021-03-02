Nordstrom Inc., impacted by the pandemic and a double-digit sales decline, reported =fourth-quarter net earnings fell to $33 million, from $193 million in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were $30 million, or 0.8 percent of net sales, compared with $299 million, or 6.7 percent of net sales for the same period in fiscal 2019.

Nordstrom had an income tax benefit of $51 million, primarily from the CARES Act.

Net sales for the last quarter, which ended on Jan. 30, declined 20 percent to $3.55 billion, which the company said improved sequentially by 600 basis points relative to the third quarter, after adjusting for a shift of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. In the year-ago fourth quarter, Nordstrom generated $4.44 billion in sales.

Nordstrom generated fourth-quarter operating cash flow of $88 million, representing the third consecutive quarter of positive cash flow.

Other retailers, mostly those selling “non-essentials,” have reported fourth-quarter sales and earnings declines, including Macy’s Inc., which saw fourth-quarter net income fall to $160 million, or 51 cents a diluted share, from $340 million, or $1.09, in the year-ago period, as comparable sales declined 17.1 percent. Abercrombie & Fitch, however, practically broke even to last year with its earnings.

At Nordstrom, “We’re proud of our team’s efforts to generate another quarter of improved sales trends and positive operating cash flow in what remains an uncertain environment. Heading into 2021, we’re taking steps to improve our inventory position,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer.

“Over the quarter, we successfully scaled capabilities across both of our powerful brands — Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack,” the CEO added. “As we execute our long-term growth strategy to get closer to our customers than ever before, we’re confident in our ability to unlock the full potential of our digital-first platform to gain market share and drive profitable growth.”

Digital represented 54 percent of total sales, compared with 35 percent for the same period last year. Enabled by Nordstrom’s market strategy to expand merchandise selection by four times on average with faster delivery, the upscale retailer’s top 10 markets “continued to outperform the company average by 200 basis points.”

The Seattle-based retailer said Tuesday that it continued to benefit from strengthening its financial flexibility early in the pandemic.

Heading into the holidays, the company increased its receipt plans but experienced delays in inventory flow, resulting in higher inventory levels exiting the year. Most of the inventory overage reflected current receipts and non-seasonal merchandise. The company is taking actions to significantly reduce inventory levels in first quarter 2021 and be “fully repositioned” in the second quarter.

Nordstrom’s long-term strategy, called “Closer to You,” calls for the retailer to broaden its digital assortment from 300,000 items to potentially 1.5 million over the next three to five years; inject lower price offerings into the Nordstrom Rack off-price matrix, and extend the reach of its three-year-old market strategy, from 10 urban areas currently, to 20 this year.

Pre-COVID-19, Nordstrom started gradually building its home assortment, primarily across sheets, towels, decor and cookware. An aggressive strategy for the company’s relatively small home business is being drawn up. With activewear, the company is well into building up the assortment.

Nordstrom said the timing of a recovery of customer demand remains uncertain, but forecast for fiscal 2021 that revenue, including retail sales and credit card revenues, would grow more than 25 percent, with digital representing about 50 percent of sales. EBIT margin is expected to be approximately 3 percent of sales. The forecast assumes stores remain open during the year.

For all of last year, Nordstrom had a net loss of $690 million versus reporting a profit of $496 million in 2019. The company generated $10.38 billion in sales last year, compared to $15.13 billion in 2019.