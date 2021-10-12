Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire 28,600

Nordstrom is on a hiring blitz for the holiday season.

The Seattle-based retailer said Tuesday that it is seeking to hire 28,600 seasonal and regular employees for its Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as for its supply chain facilities in the U.S. and customer care teams.

While retailers of all types impacted by the nation’s labor shortage have put out the help wanted signs, it’s particularly important for Nordstrom to be adequately staffed up to maintain its reputation for superior service and a destination for gifts during the holiday season.

As Nordstrom said in its statement Tuesday, “The holidays are the busiest time of the year, and we need your help to make this season a merry one.”

This year’s hiring push is more ambitious than last year, when the goal was to add 22,000 workers across Nordstrom fulfillment and distribution centers, as well as Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores.

Other major retailers are also hiring in big numbers to help them manage through the holiday season and the increased demand for goods that’s been seen all year,

Last month, Kohl’s Corp. said it was looking to add approximately 90,000 seasonal associates, including staff for the retailer’s new e-commerce fulfillment center in Etna, Ohio, and beauty advisers for the Sephora shops at 200 Kohl’s stores this year.

Walmart said it planned to hire an additional 20,000 part-time and permanent full-time workers across its supply chain in more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices.

And Macy’s Inc. said it planned to hire about 76,000 full- and part-time workers at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers. About 48,000 of these roles would be for the holiday season, while the remaining roles would be permanent opportunities to join Macy’s Inc. on a part- or full-time basis for the holidays and beyond.

Nordstrom said it offers competitive pay, a 20 percent merchandise discount, employee charitable match and a volunteering program. Eligible employees can also receive medical coverage, an employer-matched retirement plan and other benefits.

The company also pointed out that after the holiday 2020 season, “many of our seasonal hires converted to regular roles. We also want this to be more than just a job for a season; this should be a valuable experience for each hire that lasts long after the holidays. This holiday season, we are offering several incentives for new employees.”

Among the incentives to apply, the company said Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores’ hourly and overnight employees will receive “premium pay” and that new employees are eligible for up to $650 in incentive pay. Also, Nordstrom is offering supply chain employees premium pay and new employees are eligible for up to $2,500 in incentives.

Hiring events will be held at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores on Oct. 22 or Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at U.S. supply chain facilities on Oct. 16 or Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prospective employees can also learn about open roles on Nordstrom’s website.