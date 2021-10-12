Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 12, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Organic Sales Rise 11% in Q3, Stable Versus H1

Business

Salvatore Ferragamo Appoints Daniella Vitale as CEO North America

Business

Holiday Promos Start Way Earlier Amid High Hopes and Headwinds

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire 28,600

The nation's labor shortage and consumers' higher demand for goods will make managing through the holiday season challenging for retailers.

Nordstrom New York City flagship
The Nordstrom flagship in New York City. Courtesy

Nordstrom is on a hiring blitz for the holiday season.

The Seattle-based retailer said Tuesday that it is seeking to hire 28,600 seasonal and regular employees for its Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as for its supply chain facilities in the U.S. and customer care teams.

While retailers of all types impacted by the nation’s labor shortage have put out the help wanted signs, it’s particularly important for Nordstrom to be adequately staffed up to maintain its reputation for superior service and a destination for gifts during the holiday season.

As Nordstrom said in its statement Tuesday, “The holidays are the busiest time of the year, and we need your help to make this season a merry one.”

This year’s hiring push is more ambitious than last year, when the goal was to add 22,000 workers across Nordstrom fulfillment and distribution centers, as well as Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores.

Related Galleries

Other major retailers are also hiring in big numbers to help them manage through the holiday season and the increased demand for goods that’s been seen all year,

Last month, Kohl’s Corp. said it was looking to add approximately 90,000 seasonal associates, including staff for the retailer’s new e-commerce fulfillment center in Etna, Ohio, and beauty advisers for the Sephora shops at 200 Kohl’s stores this year.

Walmart said it planned to hire an additional 20,000 part-time and permanent full-time workers across its supply chain in more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices.

And Macy’s Inc. said it planned to hire about 76,000 full- and part-time workers at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers. About 48,000 of these roles would be for the holiday season, while the remaining roles would be permanent opportunities to join Macy’s Inc. on a part- or full-time basis for the holidays and beyond.

Nordstrom said it offers competitive pay, a 20 percent merchandise discount, employee charitable match and a volunteering program. Eligible employees can also receive medical coverage, an employer-matched retirement plan and other benefits.

The company also pointed out that after the holiday 2020 season, “many of our seasonal hires converted to regular roles. We also want this to be more than just a job for a season; this should be a valuable experience for each hire that lasts long after the holidays. This holiday season, we are offering several incentives for new employees.”

Among the incentives to apply, the company said Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores’ hourly and overnight employees will receive “premium pay” and that new employees are eligible for up to $650 in incentive pay. Also, Nordstrom is offering supply chain employees premium pay and new employees are eligible for up to $2,500 in incentives.

Hiring events will be held at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores on Oct. 22 or Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at U.S. supply chain facilities on Oct. 16 or Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prospective employees can also learn about open roles on Nordstrom’s website.

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Help Wanted: Nordstrom Seeks to Hire

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad