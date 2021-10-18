Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Details Progress on Environmental Goals

Fashion

British Designer Ifeanyi Okwuadi Wins Top Prize at Hyères Fashion Festival

Sustainability

Chloé Attains B Corp Certification

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Local Seattle musical talent is integral to the retailer's holiday campaign.

Nordstrom's 2021 holiday campaign includes a
Nordstrom's 2021 holiday campaign includes a cross-generational appeal.

On a high note for gift-giving, Seattle-based Nordstrom Inc. has tapped local musical talent and bought a song for its holiday marketing.

The song “represents who we are – essentially how Nordstrom sounds,” said Red Godfrey, Nordstrom’s vice president of creative. “It was produced with Seattle-based artists from our local community and we’ve been using it across a variety of work. For holiday, we were thrilled to include the talented Seattle-based vocalist Shaina Shepherd in our campaign and to support our community of artists in a new way.”

Nordstrom’s holiday campaign starts today and along with its song, involves print ads, video, social media, digital, as well as billboards in and around Columbus Circle and in subway stations near Nordstrom’s Manhattan flagship on Broadway and 57th Street.

Related Galleries

https://youtu.be/y_q5TPDsfTk

The holiday campaign marks the first time that the retailer has its own song to accompany marketing efforts. It’s actually a remix of the song ”Never Be Another You” originally released by Lee Fields and The Expressions in 2016. Shepherd, an emerging artist, is backed up by a band composed of Seattle-based musicians, and the song was recorded at the Avast Recording Co. and ExEx Studio, which is in Seattle.

“We hope to enhance our brand experience and create deeper connections to our customers through the music in our marketing,” said a spokeswoman. “Through repetition of this song in our marketing efforts, we hope to create recognition and connection in an experiential and powerful way.” She said the song will continue to be integrated into marketing efforts after the holiday campaign. “We believe the song conveys the ease and calm of how Nordstrom can make you feel  by  taking care of you, appreciating you, helping to make you feel good and we hope to create closer connections to our customers through this song,” the spokeswoman said.

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing
An ad from Nordstrom’s “Make Merry” holiday campaign.

Nordstrom’s holiday campaign is titled “Make Merry.” It shows a range of people enjoying the holiday season, from a multi-generational family to moms and daughters, friends and partners. The campaign mixes styles from cast members’ own wardrobes with Nordstrom merchandise to showcase each individual’s style.  Snapshots from Nordstrom employees and “friends of the brand” are also part of the campaign.

This year, holiday marketing is the earliest it’s ever been. Macy’s, Amazon, Target and Walmart are already into the holiday groove, along with many other major retailers, Nordstrom started promoting holiday gifts much earlier this year. On Oct. 4, the retailer launched gifts on nordstrom.com and nordstromrack.com. The same day, the company began selling Balsam Hill artificial Christmas trees at 30 of its locations. Today, holiday launches on nordstrom.ca in Canada and there will be holiday gift shops in select stores in Canada and the U.S. Last year, Nordstrom launched holiday on Oct. 19, both in-store and online.

Nordstrom’s support of singer Shepherd extends to a partnership with Seattle-based Sub Pop Records, which will release and promote a digital single of “Never Be Another You.” Proceeds from the single will benefit Shepherd’s nonprofit of choice, Africatown. Nordstrom underwrote a photo and video shoot to promote the single, which will be released Nov. 18, and she has a singing cameo at the end of the campaign video.

Additionally, Shepherd is scheduled to perform at the Nordstrom block party Oct. 23, being held on Broadway from 57th Street to Columbus Circle, in between the retailer’s men’s store and women’s flagship.

Last year the block party was canceled due to COVID-19 but one was held in October 2019 when the women’s flagship first opened. The event will have games and activations from brands including Adidas, Basecoat, Boss, Charlotte Tilbury, Dior Beauty, Dr. Dennis Gross Faherty, Ganni, HydraFacial, Kiehl’s Since 1851,  Levi’s Kids, Malin + Goetz, Nike and Nuna.

There will also be vogueing lessons and demonstrations by The Hetrick-Martin Institute, a diaper drive with Good+Foundation, storytelling with the New York Public Library, pet adoption and fostering with the NYC ACC and the Brooklyn Kitty Committee and Greenpoint Cats, and free bites provided by Nordstrom.

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nordstrom Gets Musical With Holiday Marketing

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad