On Friday, there will be a livestreaming show with Lafayette 148 and its creative director Emily Smith, and another livestreaming event on skin and hair care with beauty experts Erin Stein of Charlotte Tilbury, Dawn Stultz of Drybar, Dr. Michelle Henry of Kiehl’s, and Sharon Chuter, founder of Uoma Beauty. Nordstrom’s fourth livestreaming show, scheduled for April 8, will be with 8 Other Reasons, model and designer Draya Michele and celebrity stylist Law Roach. Michele and 8 Other Reasons collaborated on designs that are sold exclusively at Nordstrom. The livestreaming initiative advances Nordstrom’s already well-developed omnichannel and service-oriented business model. In the past year, Nordstrom enabled its stylists to create and share style ideas on social media platforms and launch virtual styling appointments. Nordstrom worked with an external partner to create the Livestream Shopping customer experience, but didn’t specify the partner.

Customers can go to nordstromrsvp.com/nlive to see the list of upcoming livestreaming events and RSVP for whatever shows they want to attend. After receiving the RSVP, Nordstrom will send day-of-event reminders, including a link to join the event from either a laptop, desktop computer or smartphone.

Those attending the events can communicate with hosts by typing questions into a chat box.

To purchase products shown during the livestream events, customers can click on links to the products, which opens a new tab in their browser, allowing them to purchase the item on nordstrom.com.

Asked about the potential for business through the livestreaming format, a Nordstrom spokeswoman replied, “Since we’re just launching Livestream Shopping, we don’t have anything specific to share, but we’re excited to learn from our customers and further deliver on our commitment to serve them wherever, whenever and however they want to shop.”

Asked about the technical challenges involved in livestreaming, the spokeswoman said, “Our goal is to make it as easy as possible” for customers.

Nordstrom doesn’t have a set schedule for Livestream Shopping, but the spokeswoman said the company will continue to add new events frequently.