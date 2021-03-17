Nordstrom is getting into livestreaming and has teamed with some major brands to stage the live shopping events.
Nordstrom’s “Livestream Shopping” format launches Thursday with a Burberry show, which will be followed by Friday’s livestreaming show with Lafayette 148.
During these livestreaming events, customers can shop the products they see and like, and ask questions of the experts hosting the events.
“Through Livestream Shopping, we can meet the ever-changing needs and expectations of our customers and equip our team with more tools to deliver on our commitment to serve our customer wherever, whenever and however they want to shop,” said Fanya Chandler, senior vice president at Nordstrom. “Livestream Shopping enables us to create interactive and engaging experiences that allow for discovery, personalization and service at scale.”
Livestreaming has become popular in Asia, but in the U.S., it’s in the very early stages. Some brands have begun experimenting with the format, especially in the beauty category and on Amazon Live and TikTok, and the Qurate Retail Group has been livestreaming for awhile.
Nordstrom’s livestreaming event with Burberry on Thursday will feature a presentation by stylist José Ramón Reyes on how to wear Burberry’s runway looks and style them by mixing and matching with other pieces from the collection. There will also be a recorded runway show, and a Q&A session with Reyes and a Nordstrom representative.
On Friday, there will be a livestreaming show with Lafayette 148 and its creative director Emily Smith, and another livestreaming event on skin and hair care with beauty experts Erin Stein of Charlotte Tilbury, Dawn Stultz of Drybar, Dr. Michelle Henry of Kiehl’s, and Sharon Chuter, founder of Uoma Beauty.
Nordstrom’s fourth livestreaming show, scheduled for April 8, will be with 8 Other Reasons, model and designer Draya Michele and celebrity stylist Law Roach. Michele and 8 Other Reasons collaborated on designs that are sold exclusively at Nordstrom.
The livestreaming initiative advances Nordstrom’s already well-developed omnichannel and service-oriented business model. In the past year, Nordstrom enabled its stylists to create and share style ideas on social media platforms and launch virtual styling appointments.
Nordstrom worked with an external partner to create the Livestream Shopping customer experience, but didn’t specify the partner.
Customers can go to nordstromrsvp.com/nlive to see the list of upcoming livestreaming events and RSVP for whatever shows they want to attend. After receiving the RSVP, Nordstrom will send day-of-event reminders, including a link to join the event from either a laptop, desktop computer or smartphone.
Those attending the events can communicate with hosts by typing questions into a chat box.
To purchase products shown during the livestream events, customers can click on links to the products, which opens a new tab in their browser, allowing them to purchase the item on nordstrom.com.
Asked about the potential for business through the livestreaming format, a Nordstrom spokeswoman replied, “Since we’re just launching Livestream Shopping, we don’t have anything specific to share, but we’re excited to learn from our customers and further deliver on our commitment to serve them wherever, whenever and however they want to shop.”
Asked about the technical challenges involved in livestreaming, the spokeswoman said, “Our goal is to make it as easy as possible” for customers.
Nordstrom doesn’t have a set schedule for Livestream Shopping, but the spokeswoman said the company will continue to add new events frequently.
In its statement, Nordstrom indicated that since 2020, the store has hosted more than 50 virtual events that seek to translate the store experience into the digital world.
“The launch of Livestream Shopping marks the next evolution of our virtual experiences and digital shopping capabilities,” Nordstrom said in its statement. “We recognize the potential to engage with customers through highly personalized interactions that go beyond the transaction. We are committed to extending our digital styling channels, providing not just convenience and good service, but real connection, the hallmark of great service.”
In other Nordstrom livestreaming events, on April 17 there will be a show on complexion favorites for skin tones with beauty experts Allan Aponte of Tom Ford, Dr. Adriane Pompa of Clinique, Vincennt Salinitri of Giorgio Armani, and Mali Thomas of Bobbi Brown.
On May 13, Anastasia Soare, creator and founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, will demonstrate her signature brow technique. And on June 10, Charlotte Tilbury and her pro team are scheduled to livestream and present Tilbury’s personal favorite products she uses to create her signature looks.