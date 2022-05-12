Nordstrom Local Pops Up in the Hamptons

In a pop-up format, Nordstrom Local is headed to the Hamptons.

Nordstrom Local will occupy an 850-square-foot site at 395 Country Road in Southampton, from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.

The pop-up will provide pickups of online orders made on nordstrom.com and nordstromrack.com, returns, alterations, fashion advice from a stylist and gift wrap, and also take in used clothing and shoes for donations to Housing Works, and empty beauty packaging for recycling.

In 2020 Nordstrom began offering same- and next-day delivery services to the Hamptons, as many urbanites flocked to Long Island’s East End due to the pandemic.

Nordstrom Locals are service hubs to make shopping more convenient and are not merchandised with products for shopping. There are seven permanent Nordstrom Locals — two in Manhattan and five in California, including two in Los Angeles and one each in Manhattan Beach, Newport Beach and Santa Monica.

“Nordstrom Local service hubs play an important role in delivering on our Closer to You strategy and our priority to win in our most important markets because they allow us to get physically closer to our customers,” Jamie Nordstrom, chief stores officer at Nordstrom Inc., said in a statement on the retailer’s website.

The Closer to You strategy leverages the physical assets of Nordstrom’s full-line department stores, Nordstrom Rack and Nordstrom Local to increase services, conveniences and merchandise choices, and speed deliveries. For example, shoppers can return items bought online or at Nordstrom department stores to a Rack or Nordstrom Local location, which may be closer to them. Nordstrom sees the strategy as strengthening customer engagement and the company’s customer-centric culture.

The New York metro area is one of Nordstrom’s largest markets with seven full-line stores, 15 Rack off-price stores and two Nordstrom Locals. “New Yorkers have embraced Nordstrom Locals since we opened our first two locations on the Upper East Side and West Village in 2019,” said Chris Wanlass, vice president and general manager, New York City. “This summer at our Nordstrom Local pop-up in the Hamptons, we’ll continue to make it easy for our customers and expand how and where we serve them.”