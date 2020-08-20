Nordstrom is seeking to cater to the mushrooming crowds in the Hamptons.

With many urbanites flocking to Long Island’s East End due to the pandemic, the Seattle-based retailer has partnered with The Ness workout studio on a three-day activewear and wellness pop-up shop at the Hero Beach Club in Montauk, N.Y.

“We know many of our customers are enjoying their summers outside of the city, or have been out of the city working remotely during the pandemic,” said Chris Wanlass, Nordstrom NYC vice president and general manager.

The pop-up will run from Aug. 27 to 29 and will be set in the beach club’s garden, right by where The Ness hosts social-distanced outdoor workouts for the summer. The Ness, based in TriBeCa, offers trampoline cardio and muscle sculpting.

For the assortment, Dria Murphy, cofounder of The Ness, selected workout and beauty items from Nordstrom’s 57th Street women’s flagship in Manhattan. On display will be activewear from Nike, Alo, Sweaty Betty, Aviator Nation, Beach Riot, Electric Rose, Tory Sport and Nordstrom’s private label Zella, among other brands, as well as products from wellness and beauty brands including Golde, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Augustinus Bader, Tata Harper, Sunday Riley and Briogeo.

To further its Hamptons agenda, Nordstrom has begun offering same and next-day delivery to the area, as well as New York City. The charge is $20.

For same-day delivery, the items selected need to be available at the Nordstrom New York women’s flagship or the Nordstrom men’s store just across the street, and the order must be placed online or by calling the store before noon. “If an item is in our New York City flagship or men’s store and online, it’s available for delivery,” said Wanlass. Customers who are Nordstrom cardmembers can receive free next-day delivery to the Hamptons or within New York City. “If a customer chooses the next-day delivery option, their online product choices increase to include merchandise from all of our stores in the surrounding area, as well as our fulfillment center,” said Wanlass.

Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman have also been offering same-day deliveries to the Hamptons.