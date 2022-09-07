Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Nordstrom Inc. has a big investment in New York, working to build clientele at its Manhattan flagship, and is getting in on the city’s post-pandemic recovery by showcasing local talent.

The Seattle-based Nordstrom has launched “New New York” Center Stage, a monthlong event at the 57th Street flagship encompassing exclusive capsules from seven New York designers, a restaurant takeover by American Bar, a fine jewelry curation by Lynn Yaeger and visual installations spotlighting designers and brands through the store.

On the “center stage” — that’s the pop-up format conspicuously set in the middle of the flagship’s main floor — Nordstrom has begun featuring exclusive capsules from Carolina Herrera, Khaite, Gabriela Hearst, Joseph Altuzarra, Saint Sintra, Commission, and Proenza Schouler. They take on the theme of “power dressing.”

The exclusive Saint Sintra suit at Nordstrom.

Curated by Nordstrom’s women’s designer fashion and editorial director Rickie De Sole, the designer edit highlights “powerful displays of sharp tailoring with tough luxe fabrics that define the New York aesthetic, with bold suiting and touches of leather,” according to De Sole.

“Power dressing for today is much more personal than in the past,” De Sole told WWD in an email. “Embracing those same notions of getting dressed up, but in a way that better suits your new commute, workplace, community and tastes.

“I think each designer interpreted the theme differently, so you’ll see a range from traditional suiting to colors and fabrications that are synonymous with power dressing — think black and leather — brought to life in unexpected silhouettes. Some designers have given us a few looks, such as Altuzarra. Others provided one exclusive look that will sit alongside our wider seasonal offerings.”

De Sole said she personally isn’t partial to any of the exclusive looks. “They’re all my favorites, but the Khaite leather pant is something I am truly lusting after. I am also very excited to be launching New York City-based Saint Sintra at Nordstrom this fall. Their novel take on shirting is not to be missed.”

Furthering the Big Apple motif, Yaeger is showcasing a selection of her favorite fine jewelry pieces from Nordstrom’s offering, including David Webb statement rings, Sophie Bille Brahe pearls, Pomellato chains and Harwell Godfrey’s pendants, which will be available at Nordstrom for the first time for the duration of the Center Stage installation, which runs through Oct. 9.

Greenwich Village eatery American Bar is “popping up” at the Nordstrom flagship for the month, by taking over the Broadway Bar on the third level. The restaurant boasts a retro-Americana vibe paying homage to culinary and cocktail classics.

Additionally, New York-based luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman will take over Nordstrom’s shoe bar on lower level 1, with special branded cocktails and on-site customizing. And on Sept. 17, there is a storewide activation including “custom” activations from Collina Strada, Marc Jacobs, Stuart Weitzman, Mansur Gavriel, Lingua Franca, Ulla Johnson, Tom Ford, Le Labo, and other brands and designers, plus live music and giveaways.

Nordstrom’s 57th Street flagship, located on the northeast corner of Broadway and 57th Street across the avenue from the Nordstrom men’s store, opened in October 2019, just weeks before the pandemic hit. In August 2019 prior to the opening, Nordstrom campaigned to raise awareness of the 320,000-square-foot seven level flagship, with ads depicting New York City street scenes and lots of fashion. The store opened amid enormous fanfare and curiosity and drew crowds for weeks until the pandemic forced it to temporarily close until June 2020. Since then, traffic has been steadily building.