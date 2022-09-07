×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Everlane 2.0 : The San Francisco Clothing Brand Introduces a New Fashion Strategy and Creative Director

Accessories

Beyoncé’s Tiffany Encore Sees Fashion and Culture Collide

Business

Weak Pound Holds Steady Against Dollar, Euro as Truss Named British PM

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Local design talent and exclusives are front-and-center for Nordstrom's monthlong event at its 57th Street flagship in Manhattan.

Gabriela Hearst exclusive for Nordstrom.
The exclusive Gabriella Hearst "power" look at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom Inc. has a big investment in New York, working to build clientele at its Manhattan flagship, and is getting in on the city’s post-pandemic recovery by showcasing local talent.

The Seattle-based Nordstrom has launched “New New York” Center Stage, a monthlong event at the 57th Street flagship encompassing exclusive capsules from seven New York designers, a restaurant takeover by American Bar, a fine jewelry curation by Lynn Yaeger and visual installations spotlighting designers and brands through the store.

On the “center stage” — that’s the pop-up format conspicuously set in the middle of the flagship’s main floor — Nordstrom has begun featuring exclusive capsules from Carolina Herrera, Khaite, Gabriela Hearst, Joseph Altuzarra, Saint Sintra, Commission, and Proenza Schouler. They take on the theme of “power dressing.”

Related Galleries

The exclusive Saint Sintra suit at Nordstrom.

Curated by Nordstrom’s women’s designer fashion and editorial director Rickie De Sole, the designer edit highlights “powerful displays of sharp tailoring with tough luxe fabrics that define the New York aesthetic, with bold suiting and touches of leather,” according to De Sole.

“Power dressing for today is much more personal than in the past,” De Sole told WWD in an email. “Embracing those same notions of getting dressed up, but in a way that better suits your new commute, workplace, community and tastes.

“I think each designer interpreted the theme differently, so you’ll see a range from traditional suiting to colors and fabrications that are synonymous with power dressing — think black and leather — brought to life in unexpected silhouettes. Some designers have given us a few looks, such as Altuzarra.  Others provided one exclusive look that will sit alongside our wider seasonal offerings.”

De Sole said she personally isn’t partial to any of the exclusive looks. “They’re all my favorites, but the Khaite leather pant is something I am truly lusting after. I am also very excited to be launching New York City-based Saint Sintra at Nordstrom this fall. Their novel take on shirting is not to be missed.”

Furthering the Big Apple motif, Yaeger is showcasing a selection of her favorite fine jewelry pieces from Nordstrom’s offering, including David Webb statement rings, Sophie Bille Brahe pearls, Pomellato chains and Harwell Godfrey’s pendants, which will be available at Nordstrom for the first time for the duration of the Center Stage installation, which runs through Oct. 9.

Greenwich Village eatery American Bar is “popping up” at the Nordstrom flagship for the month, by taking over the Broadway Bar on the third level. The restaurant boasts a retro-Americana vibe paying homage to culinary and cocktail classics.

Additionally, New York-based luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman will take over Nordstrom’s shoe bar on lower level 1, with special branded cocktails and on-site customizing. And on Sept. 17, there is a storewide activation including “custom” activations from Collina Strada, Marc Jacobs, Stuart Weitzman, Mansur Gavriel, Lingua Franca, Ulla Johnson, Tom Ford, Le Labo, and other brands and designers, plus live music and giveaways.

Nordstrom’s 57th Street flagship, located on the northeast corner of Broadway and 57th Street across the avenue from the Nordstrom men’s store, opened in October 2019, just weeks before the pandemic hit. In August 2019 prior to the opening, Nordstrom campaigned to raise awareness of the 320,000-square-foot seven level flagship, with ads depicting New York City street scenes and lots of fashion. The store opened amid enormous fanfare and curiosity and drew crowds for weeks until the pandemic forced it to temporarily close until June 2020. Since then, traffic has been steadily building.

Khaite’s leather outfit, exclusive for Nordstrom.
Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Hot Summer Bags

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Nordstrom Puts New York Center Stage

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad