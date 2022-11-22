×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2022

Nordstrom Posts Q3 Declines, But Meets Its Expectations

When business started to decelerate as far back as June, Nordstrom adjusted inventories and expenses to help it navigate the rest of the year.

The Nordstrom 57th Street flagship in Manhattan has a dramatic waveform glass façade
The Nordstrom 57th Street flagship in Manhattan has a dramatic waveform glass façade. Courtesy Image.

Nordstrom Inc., seeing customer demand decelerating like other major retailers this season, reported top and bottom declines for the third quarter ended Oct. 29, though the company managed to meet its expectations on both fronts.

The Seattle-based retailer said Tuesday that it had a third quarter net loss of $20 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to a net profit of $64 million, or $0.40 per share in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was $3 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $127 million during the year-ago period, primarily due to higher markdowns and a supply chain technology and related asset impairment charge, partially offset by fulfillment expense efficiencies.

Adjusted EBIT of $73 million for the third quarter of 2022 excluded an impairment charge associated with supply chain technology and related assets. Excluding that technology and related charge, the company reported adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.20.

Net sales decreased 2.9 percent to $3.43 billion, from $3.53 billion in the same period in fiscal 2021.

Nordstrom’s numbers didnt go over particularly well with Wall Street, which in after-hours trading, pulled the stock down 4.7 percent, or $1.08, to $21.57, after earlier rising 6.5 percent to $22.65.

Anniversary Sale timing, with one week shifting from the third quarter to the second quarter, had a negative impact of approximately 200 basis points on net sales compared with 2021.

During the quarter, Nordstrom banner net sales decreased 3.4 percent, which included a negative impact of approximately 300 basis points from Anniversary Sale timing, and gross merchandise value decreased 2.9 percent. Net sales for Nordstrom Rack decreased 1.9 percent.

“We delivered both topline and bottom-line results in line with our expectations in the third quarter while enhancing our strategic capabilities,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer, in a statement Tuesday.

“When customer demand decelerated in late June, we took action to align inventory and expenses with the changing trends, which has prepared us to navigate the current macroeconomic environment. This quarter our teams continued to advance our Closer to You strategy and supply chain capabilities, as we focus on initiatives to drive profitable growth and achieve our long-term strategic and financial goals.”

In the third quarter, core categories, including men’s and women’s apparel, shoes and designer, had the strongest growth versus 2021, as customers continued to shop for occasions, travel, work and holidays, the company indicated in its report.

“We are right-sizing our inventory levels and mix, and are on track to end 2022 in a healthy and current position,” said Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer. “Customers continue to respond to newness and fashion in our offering, and we are focused on remaining agile to respond to their changing needs. This holiday season we are delivering a fresh, relevant assortment, which supports our goal of being the go-to destination for gifting, and preparing for the moments that matter most to customers.”

For the Nordstrom banner, net sales decreased 3.4 percent and GMV decreased 2.9 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2021.

For the Nordstrom Rack banner, net sales decreased 1.9 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2021.

Digital sales decreased 16.4 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2021. The timing shift of the Anniversary Sale also had a negative impact on digital sales.

“Reducing store fulfillment for Nordstrom Rack digital orders during the third quarter and sunsetting Trunk Club earlier in fiscal 2022 negatively impacted digital sales by approximately 700 basis points,” the company indicated. Reducing Nordstrom Rack store fulfillment accounted for the majority of the impact. Digital sales represented 34 percent of total sales during the quarter.

Other major retailers reporting 3Q declines include Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Macy’s Inc. and Kohl’s Corp.

