Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Thom Browne RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

Tory Burch Shuts Down Mercer Street for a Fashion Block Party

Business

Donna Cristina and Barbara Dente Die Together in Miami

A Click Away

For Nordstrom Rack, digital is giving it an advantage the hyper-competitive off-price channel.

By
Jennie Bell
Plus Icon
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack has come a long way from the basement of the company’s downtown Seattle flagship in 1973. Its brick-and-mortar fleet now counts 243 stores in the U.S., as well as seven in Canada. Now as the discount retailer looks toward the future, it is leaning heavily on omnichannel capabilities to reach more customers and introduce them to the Nordstrom experience.

“At Rack, we stand for having the very best prices, but where it all comes together is this access point,” said Rack president Geevy Thomas, who got his start with Nordstrom in 1983 as a salesperson in men’s furnishings. “We believe that by having that digital footprint with our mobile, optimized website and app, store locations and shared services, we’re able to bring all those things together for customers.”

Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack John Aquino

This past year, prompted by the constraints of the pandemic, the Rack introduced a next-day buy online, pick up in store service for transactions on its own website and on nordstrom.com. And consumers are taking full advantage of it, according to Thomas. “During our Anniversary Sale — which the Rack is not a part of — 40 percent of our next-day BOPIS orders for Nordstrom were picked up in a Rack store.”

Related Galleries

The retailer also created a shared inventory that allows brick-and-mortar stores to fulfill online orders and it introduced a ship-to-store option. Additionally, the Rack has long accepted returns for any Nordstrom purchase. “But now you can get your Rack returns processed at Nordstrom, so we’re really making it seamless for customers,” he added.

This integration is all part of Nordstrom Inc.’s omnichannel Market Strategy, which is aimed at bringing products closer to customers — and which will be crucial to accomplishing its stated goal of boosting Rack’s incremental revenues to $2 billion.

Like many in the industry, the discount chain has faced inventory challenges due to the supply chain slowdown, though Thomas expects to see improvement within the next month.

Farla Efros, president of HRC Retail Advisory, said the company is wise to take a digital-first approach, especially considering its head start online. “Nordstrom has always been so digitally focused and so advanced versus its competitors,” she said. “They have an incredible infrastructure and they know how to translate the experience [to the web].”

The off-pricer significantly boosted its digital capabilities this summer when its website transitioned to the nordstrom.com platform, increasing its processing power from five orders a second to at least 500 a second. “It’s a meaningful change in terms of the customer experience, especially with high-volume flash events,” said Thomas.

Digital also can help the retailer make deeper in-roads with Gen Z and Millennial customers, Efros added. “The whole point of Rack is, if I can get you in at some point, then I can get you up into the Nordstrom brand,” she said.

Indeed, the Rack continues to serve as an access point for new customers, who often graduate to the full-line store. That’s one reason the company continues to position the two banners in close physical proximity.

To entice even more customers, the chain has broadened its pricing “aperture” by adding more entry-level price points in some of its Rack locations and more high-end offerings online, as seen with its Gucci flash sale last year.

Compared to others in the off-price channel, Nordstrom Rack has one of the smallest store counts, but Thomas believes that it has a unique advantage in how it can work with brands. “All of [our competitors] are great at what they do, but none of them have a full-price business,” he explained. “The majority of our buyers buy for both the full-price channel and the off-price channel. So when they’re talking to a designer in the showroom, they’re talking about how do we maximize this product in full price — and then how are we going to get another bite at the apple in off-price?”

Although digital is a vital ingredient in Nordstrom Rack’s future growth strategy, Thomas is eager to begin opening new stores again.

“In my career at Nordstrom, I’ve opened about a dozen full-line stores and about 170 Rack stores. And that gets me going,” he said. “What I am most proud of is all the people we promoted, all the new jobs we created and we have a very, very passionate fan base with our customers.”

Rack Facts

• 80 percent of the brands at Nordstrom are carried in Rack stores.

• $350 million+ in returns from Nordstrom were processed in Rack stores.

• 2.2 million+ Nordstrom Rack apps have been downloaded since 2019.

• 80 percent of Nordstrom managers started as Rack managers.

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nordstrom Rack Rides the Digital Wave

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad