Nordstrom Unveils Simone Rocha Center Stage Installation

Simone Rocha is getting the Center Stage treatment at Nordstrom in New York City.

From Friday through April 12 the London designer’s collection, which is big on drama and her signature statement dressing, will be featured, along with accessories and the new menswear collection.

Located on the first floor of Nordstrom’s New York City flagship, the installation features an acrylic house in the brand’s signature pink, straight-from-the-runway wigs and accessories, and the finale look from the spring 2023 collection shown at London Fashion Week. The installation reflects the label’s playful yet grounded aesthetic, capturing the volume and silhouettes that can be found in the collection.

The collection is available to buy at the New York City flagship and on Nordstrom.com.

“The spring 2023 collection was very much about harnessing a feeling, a contrast of fragility, remorse, anger and nature. I wanted to explore menswear as part of the Simone Rocha narrative,” said creative director Simone Rocha.

“I looked a lot at uniforms, tailoring and explored how they would be unzipped to reveal what was underneath, both rough and smooth, healing and harnessing. I was thinking about a relationship between characters and wanted to be able to reflect that in the shows and in the collection. I want people to feel strong when wearing spring2 023,” Rocha added.

Olivia Kim, senior vice president of creative merchandising of Nordstrom, explained, “We first launched Simone Rocha six years ago at Nordstrom and we are proud to support Simone’s journey as the brand has grown. I have found a personal connection with Simone over the years not only as a designer and friend, but as a strong female creative and visionary storyteller. Her clothes are not only beautiful and thoughtfully detailed, but they have the special ability to evoke an emotional response and instantly make you feel special.

“We’re excited to bring that sentiment to life for our customers through this unique installation at our New York City flagship, and open up more discovery to the world of Simone Rocha with the launch of her first menswear collection,” Kim added.