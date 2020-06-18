Nordstrom on Wednesday will reopen all of its New York City stores, becoming the first nonessential department store in the city to set a date to be fully back in business.

The Seattle-based Nordstrom, which has been phasing in retail operations around the country, market-by-market, for several weeks, said its 57th Street women’s flagship at 225 West 57th Street, and its men’s store at 235 West 57th Street, as well as its two Nordstrom Rack off-price stores on Union Square, and 31st Street and Sixth Avenue, and the Nordstrom Local service hubs at 1273 Third Avenue and 13 Seventh Avenue will open.

“We’ve been paying close attention to guidance and directives from local and national authorities, taking steps to ensure our stores and operations remain in alignment with those,” the company said Thursday afternoon. “We’re continuing that approach with our reopening and are only opening stores where it’s allowed by state and local governments, where we’re prepared with the proper safety measures and protocols, and where we have confidence we can ensure the safety and well-being of our employees and customers.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that New York City will be allowed to reopen some in-store retail, hair salons and select office spaces with health precautions on Monday, the start of phase two of reopening the local economy. Phase one has allowed for curbside pickups.

The phase two reopening order does not allow some businesses, like malls, gyms or indoor restaurants and bars to reopen yet, which will be allowed to return in phase three.

To reduce the risk of coronavirus infections, Nordstrom will be:

• Conducting health screenings for employees before they come into work.

• Providing face coverings for employees and customers.

• Taking steps to allow for social distancing of six feet or more, including limiting the number of customers and employees in the store.

• Increasing cleaning and sanitization.

• Modifying the fitting-room experience.

• Continuing to offer contactless curbside services at its full-line stores.

• Pausing or adapting high-touch services and customer events.

• Keeping tried-on or returned merchandise off the sales floor for a period of time.

• Altering hours of operation.