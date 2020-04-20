Nordstrom Inc. is expanding its efforts to help save the Earth.

The Seattle-based retailer on Monday, just two days ahead of Earth Day, outlined its new environment sustainability goals for 2025 and has also added beauty to its sustainable style category. Customers can now shop sustainable beauty products in one location on nordstrom.com and the Nordstrom App.

“Through this COVID-19 crisis, we’ve been given a unique opportunity to reimagine our future and rethink what kind of company we want to be for our customers, employees and shareholders. It’s clear that to deliver value to our stakeholders and communities, environmental sustainability needs to be a priority for our company,” said Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer at Nordstrom Inc. “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made to date but are also the first to admit we’ve got a long way to go. We’re pushing ourselves to be a better company and are pleased to share these sustainability goals as part of our first step on this new journey.”

Nordstrom’s sustainable goals for 2025 include:

Setting science-based target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Using sustainably sourced raw materials in 50 percent of Nordstrom Made products constructed primarily of cotton, polyester or cellulosic fabrics.

Helping customers extend the life of 250 tons of clothing through donation and re-commerce.

Contributing $1 million in corporate grants in support of industry innovation for textile recycling.

Reduce single-use plastic by 50 percent. To help meet this goal, one of the first steps is to begin phasing out plastic bags from the 245 Nordstrom Rack off-price stores.

Ensure 15 percent of all product is considered sustainable.

Donate $1 million to support textile recycling innovation.

In other earth-friendly initiatives, Nordstrom has granted $100,000 to The Nature Conservancy to support its efforts to take on challenges that science deems most urgent and has joined the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, furthering its commitment to making progress in its key impact areas of circularity and environmental impact of products and services.

Nordstrom has also made shopping easier for products that are sustainable, use minimal and more responsible packaging, and are manufactured in factories with higher social or environmental standards or that give back, by adding a “Sustainable Style” category filter on the navigation pane in many categories on its web site and app. Approximately 30 percent of Nordstrom’s annual revenues are generated digitally, which is of particular significance currently considering all Nordstrom’s physical stores are temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Last January, Nordstrom launched “See You Tomorrow,” a re-commerce experience that includes an online marketplace and a shop inside Nordstrom’s Manhattan flagship on 57th Street. The shop and online experience are stocked with women’s apparel, women’s shoes, handbags, men’s apparel, accessories and shoes, children’s wear and a limited selection of jewelry and watches. Nordstrom said all the merchandise is cleaned, repaired and refurbished before its available at See You Tomorrow. To further engage in re-commerce, Nordstrom has established Rent the Runway drop-off points in stores in 10 states.

And last August, Nordstrom announced its participation in the G7 Fashion Pact, a coalition of luxury retailers around the world working to mitigate the environmental impact of the fashion industry.