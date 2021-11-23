Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Posts Another Blow-out Quarter Ahead of the Holidays

Accessories

Bulgari Invests in Highly Strategic U.S. Market

Accessories

Fine Jewelry Is Becoming Less Formal — and More Fun

Nordstrom Shares Dive as Q3 Underwhelms Due to Rack and High Labor Costs

Nordstrom's CEO said the Seattle-based retailer must move faster to capitalize on its strengths, take market share and improve the performance at Rack.

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms
The Rack off-price business negatively impacted Q3 earnings at the parent Nordstrom Inc. John Aquino

Nordstrom Inc., seeing revenues on the rise, reported third-quarter net earnings of $64 million, compared to $53 million during the year-ago period, though the retailer is still behind its 2019 sales and profit levels and Wall Street sent the firm’s shares tumbling by 21.5 percent in after-hours trading.

Rival retailers including Macy’s Inc. and Kohl’s have been exceeding their 2019 performances and have raised their outlooks for this year. On the other hand, Nordstrom, when it released its third-quarter numbers on Tuesday, reaffirmed its outlook for 2021.

While beating sales expectations, the earnings fell below Wall Street expectations and were brought down due to higher labor costs and challenges at the Rack off-price division, while the Nordstrom banner — the full-line store and digital businesses — showed increases. The miss versus expectations sent Nordstrom’s shares down in after-hours trading to $25.07 after they closed slightly down on the day.

Earnings before interest and taxes came to $127 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with $106 million during the same period a year ago primarily due to higher sales volume and improved merchandise margins, partially offset by labor cost pressure.

EBIT was $66 million lower than the third quarter of fiscal 2019 due to fulfillment and labor cost pressures, partially offset by benefits from resetting the cost structure in 2020. Last quarter also included a $19 million tax benefit associated with the CARES Act.

Third-quarter net sales increased 18 percent versus the same period in fiscal 2020 but decreased 1 percent versus the same period in fiscal 2019. The timing of this year’s Anniversary Sale, with about one week falling into the third quarter of 2021, had a positive impact of about 200 basis points on net sales compared with fiscal 2019.

During the quarter, Nordstrom banner net sales increased 3 percent versus the third quarter of fiscal 2019, which included an approximately 300 basis point positive impact from Anniversary Sale timing.

Net sales for Nordstrom Rack last quarter decreased 8 percent versus the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Sales in the home, active, designer and beauty categories had the strongest growth compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Geographically, Nordstrom comparable store sales in the Southern regions, including Southern California, grew 8 percent versus 2019 and outperformed the Northern regions. Comparable sales in suburban stores continued to be stronger than urban stores in the third quarter, with both improving sequentially over the second quarter.

“We have long benefited from a commitment to customer service, new and compelling merchandise, innovative brand partnerships and interconnected digital and physical assets. However, we need to move faster to capitalize on these strengths and profitably grow market share,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom Inc., in a statement.

“We’re taking action to improve performance at Nordstrom Rack, including optimizing inventory levels, better balancing price points and increasing brand awareness,” Nordstrom said. “Work is also underway to improve merchandise margin across the company and ensure we have the visibility and flexibility we need to serve our customers seamlessly, despite global supply chain challenges.

“In the third quarter, we made continued progress toward our strategic and financial goals, driven by strong digital growth, the integrated capabilities enabled by our Market Strategy and increased net sales in our Nordstrom banner stores, but we are focused on accelerating our transformation and improving results.”

Erik Nordstrom32nd Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards, Presentation, New York, USA - 04 Dec 2018
Erik Nordstrom Andrew H. Walker/Footwear News/REX/Shutterstock

Nordstrom continues to expand customer choice counts as part of its evolving merchandising strategy. Alternative partnership models beyond traditional wholesale arrangements grew to nearly 8 percent as a share of total sales, and the company’s recently unveiled partnerships with Fanatics and Asos will provide a broader assortment in new and existing categories for customers, without a corresponding increase in owned inventory for the company.

“Taking lessons learned from this year’s Anniversary Sale, the team has combined the art of merchandising with data-driven insights to put the right assortment in the right place at the right time,” said Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer.

“For the holiday season, we are excited about our plans to use our integrated network of stores and digital platforms to showcase holiday dressing, decor and gift offerings, and provide festive experiences and convenient services that make shopping easy and enjoyable for our customers.”

For fiscal 2021, the company projects revenue, including retail sales and credit card revenues, to grow more than 35 percent versus fiscal 2020; EBIT margin is expected to be about 3 to 3.5 percent of sales.

Digital sales decreased 12 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2020, during which the Anniversary Sale temporarily shifted to the third quarter of that year, and increased 20 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2019. Digital sales represented 40 percent of total sales during the quarter.

 

 

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nordstrom Shows Q3 Gains But Underwhelms

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad