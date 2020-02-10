Hudson’s Bay Co. has appointed former Nordstrom Inc. executive Paige Thomas as president of Saks Off 5th, signaling HBC’s efforts to become a “scrappier” player in off-price, among the most robust sectors in retailing.

Thomas succeeds Marc Metrick who for the past two years wore two hats at HBC, as president of Saks Fifth Avenue and president of Saks Off 5th. While involved in strengthening Saks Fifth Avenue’s luxury appeal and modernizing the Fifth Avenue flagship, Metrick led efforts to stabilize Off 5th, pare down its store base and reshape its business model.