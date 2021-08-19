Nordstrom’s Latest Pop-up Reinterprets American Style

Nordstrom’s latest pop-up concept is centered around the nuances of American style.

For Concept 014: Found In Translation: A New Language of American Style, Sam Lobban, Nordstrom’s senior vice president of designer and New Concepts, worked with Jian DeLeon, a Philippines-born immigrant and the company’s men’s fashion and editorial director, and Joshua Kissi, a Ghanaian-American photographer and filmmaker, on the shop that opens Thursday.

Together, they curated an assortment and campaign that reflects their interpretation of traditional American style codes.

“As an immigrant myself, this is the most personal project I’ve worked on,” DeLeon said. “It reflects my belief that personal style is a means for authentic self-expression, and it’s also an homage to how Joshua Kissi and I first met over a decade ago — two young guys who had an appreciation for classic sportswear and figuring out how to inject our own individuality into it. We’re both graduates of a certain school of men’s style enthusiasts who learned most of what we know about clothing off of the internet, and in the process realized that American style, like the country itself, is strengthened by the various cultures and identities who continue to redefine it for new generations.”

Men’s ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories are offered in the shop from Baracuta x Needles, Champion Tears, and Eric Emanuel x New Era, along with exclusive capsules from Beams, Bel-Air Athletics, Drake’s, Foreign Currency, G.H. Bass, Our Legends, and Schott NYC. Price points range from $20 to $1,960.

“One of our favorite parts of the New Concepts platform is the opportunity to bring people together to create something special for the Nordstrom customer,” Lobban said. “Relationships like Jian and Joshua’s are the foundations of these shops and we are excited to share their unique point of view on modern men’s wear through Found In Translation.”

Nordstrom will donate 5 percent of the total sales from Concept 014 to Kids In Need of Defense, with a minimum donation of $25,000. KIND is a nongovernmental organization devoted to the protection of unaccompanied and separated children that works to ensure they have access to legal counsel. Nordstrom will also partner with KIND to offer volunteer opportunities for its employees and the children within KIND’s network.

The visual campaign for Concept 014 was shot by Ghanaian photographer Lawrence Agyei under the director of Kissi and DeLeon.

The shop will remain in stores through October.

“As an artist and storyteller, my culture has always been a backdrop of how I started to navigate the world around me,” Kissi said. “Being Ghanaian and growing up in New York City in the west side of the Bronx felt like being on the streets of Accra sometimes. Found In Translation speaks to immigrant communities’ contributions here in America that supersede the economic development of the American ‘Dream’ but rather the dreams they chose back in their respective homelands. I used to look at photos of my father back in Ghana during the ’70s wearing a double-breasted blazer, flared tweed pants and a kente-patterned shirt. It’s from those family albums that I immediately identified what it looked like to carry your culture with you wherever you go as it’s your superpower.”

The custom-built shop is intended to juxtapose modern streetwear within a classic men’s store aesthetic and features raw woods, saturated colors and vintage style wallpaper.

Found In Translation will be available online as well as in 12 stores: the men’s store in New York City, downtown Seattle, Michigan Avenue in Chicago, South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif., Fashion Valley in San Diego, Century City in Los Angeles, Valley Fair in San Jose, Calif., Tysons Corner in McLean, Va., Northpark in Dallas, Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, Aventura, Fla., and Pacific Center in Vancouver, British Columbia.