Reopen, sure — but how?

With hundreds of stores preparing to reopen in the U.S. within days or weeks, the National Retail Federation has launched “Operation Open Doors” to help them do it as safely as possible and with consistent approaches.

It’s an online solution center, launching Tuesday, on nrf.com providing operational guidelines and considerations for how to reopen stores that have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. The guidelines were developed with input from hundreds of retail industry leaders, the NRF said Monday.

“The goal of Operation Open Doors is really twofold — to develop the guidelines to help inform retailers and other businesses as they reopen their businesses and learn from those that are already open, and secondly, to really engage the members in the process,” Matt Shay, president and chief executive officer of the NRF, told WWD on Monday.

“We’ve been working on this for weeks, and officially launched working groups one week ago today,” for health and safety; people and personnel; logistics and supply chain, and litigation and liability, Shay said. “A great deal of time and attention has been focused on the health and safety piece, but the other three groups are important, too, and it’s all applicable to both those businesses that have been opened and those not opened.”

Operation Open Doors is providing guidelines and recommendations for brick-and-mortar locations, distribution centers, as well as for the back office environments. “It reflects interests for a whole range of practices and operations retailers are involved in,” said Shay. “We really wanted to create a program that would engage retailers and all parts of their businesses. It’s a single resource applicable to retailers of all sizes and categories. There is no playbook for this. Everyone is learning from everyone else.”

Shay said the NRF is working closely with governors and mayors “so we can avoid the inconsistent applications and substantial variances that have been noticed at certain retailers. The inconsistencies is one of the potential impediments to opening the economy efficiently,” Shay said.

Inconsistencies have revolved around the use of PPE for customers and employees, hours of operations, regulating traffic into the stores, and other issues.

“Our goal is to be sure we don’t repeat these inconsistencies,” said Shay.

In a letter to President Donald Trump and other administration officials and politicians revealing Operation Open Doors and expressing concerns, Shay wrote: “Reopening the retail sector and putting our economy back on track will require a gradual, phased-in approach. The smart, iterative strategies our members are building will help guide policymakers and business leaders through dozens of critical topics as we work to restore the American economy.

“Consistent guidelines across all levels of government — without over-burdensome regulatory schemes — are critical,” Shay wrote. “As a community, retailers are preparing for new processes, consumer behaviors and legal requirements or restrictions, where there was once no playbook. Our country must not allow a lack of resources, regulations that are not fit-for-purpose, and the fear of litigation to delay efforts to return to work and live safely and sustainably.”

Shay also noted that retail is the nation’s largest private-sector employer, contributing $3.9 trillion to annual GDP and supporting one in four U.S. jobs, or 52 million working Americans.

“The U.S. economy entered the COVID-19 pandemic with sound fundamentals on the heels of a record-breaking economic expansion,” Shay wrote. “Annual retail sales grew steadily over the past decade, with record retail sales during the 2019 calendar year and holiday seasons, and the Dow Jones Retail Index consistently outperformed the Dow Jones Industrials. Retailers are essential to the successful reopening of our economy and an eventual return to normal ways of life.”

Shay added that NRF’s retail leaders are primarily focused on customer safety, employee safety, and store and facility environment safety. “Consistent guidelines across all levels of government — without overburdensome regulatory schemes — are critical.”

In the letter, Shay advocated for social distancing and hygiene and encouraged “initial deployment of the minimal number of employees necessary to maintain physical distancing, fulfill customer orders and conduct government-recommended sanitization of high-contact areas. Retail workers will also prepare stores with signage, markings, plexiglass shields, audible announcements and/or other methods, as dictated by each store format, to support customer compliance of social distancing requirements. Standards temporarily limiting occupancy for customers based on total square footage and the National Fire Code may also be necessary.”