NRF in Lawsuit to Postpone Gov’t Vaccine Mandate

The National Retail Federation has joined a multitrade association lawsuit seeking to postpone the government’s mandate on COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements.

President Joe Biden‘s new requirement, issued last week, that companies with more than 100 workers must have employees provide proof of being fully vaccinated by Dec. 6, or tested weekly for COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, poses concerns for the retail industry and other sectors, though it’s also widely considered a big step forward in the nation’s battle to eradicate COVID-19 — thereby helping the economy.

While some retail and fashion companies support the government mandate and indicated they would comply, the NRF filed the suit on Wednesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Joining the NRF in the lawsuit are the American Trucking Associations, the Food Industry Association, the International Warehouse Logistics Association, the Association for Convenience and Fuel Retailing, the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors and the National Federation of Independent Businesses

“We are deeply concerned about the timing for implementing the OSHA [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] vaccine mandate during the most important season of the year for retailers and customers,” Matthew Shay, NRF’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Our members are already facing workforce shortages and supply chain disruptions, in addition to the legal and practical challenges of implementing this [emergency temporary standard] during the holiday season.”

“The December 6 deadline to provide proof of employee vaccination status and the January 4 deadline for testing unvaccinated employees are both unworkable and virtually impossible,” Shay added. “We have consistently and repeatedly communicated our concerns about the practical challenges of meeting those arbitrary targets. However, it appears that our only remaining course of action is to petition for judicial relief.”

The NRF first sent a letter to Biden when OSHA published the ETS last Friday and on Tuesday sent an “expanded” letter to the Department of Labor and Biden requesting an extension on the implementation of the mandate.

The lawsuit states: “This is not a case about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, which are a marvel of modern medicine.…Petitioners’ members have taken extraordinary measures to protect their employees, customers and communities during the pandemic. They have distributed, incentivized, encouraged and, in some cases, mandated the vaccine.”