×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Fashion

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Fall 2023

Beauty

Morphe Parent Forma Brands Files for Bankruptcy

Ronald Ruskin Dies at 91

Ruskin, who had a seasoned career in retailing, was the former chairman and CEO of Gimbels.

Ronald and Myrna Ruskin
Ronald and Myrna Ruskin WWD

Services will be held Friday for Ronald Ruskin, former chairman and chief executive officer of Gimbels and president of its parent company BATUS Retail Group, who died Wednesday at the age of 91.

Ruskin died at his Manhattan home of complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to his daughter, Robin Linder. Services will take place at noon at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel at 1076 Madison Avenue in New York.

Ruskin enjoyed a long, distinguished career in retailing, heading several major department stores and living in various parts of the country.

Related Galleries

Born on Feb. 24, 1931, in Paramus, New Jersey, Ruskin graduated in three years from New York University in 1951. He saw an ad for the executive training program for Bamberger’s in New Jersey, paying $50 a week, and grabbed it, but was soon drafted into the U.S. Army. But before he was deployed, the 21-year-old Ruskin proposed to his girlfriend, Myrna, whom he had met at a college dance while she was still in high school.

The two were married in June 1954, upon his discharge from the Army service in Japan, and he returned to Bamberger’s, where he worked in the Ladies Better Coats department and then became a buyer of junior coats and suits. In 1957, Ruskin joined Bloomingdale’s and held various positions during his 10-year career there, rising to divisional merchandise manager of ready-to-wear in 1963. He left Bloomingdale’s in 1967 to become executive vice president of Best & Co.

According to his daughter, Ruskin’s favorite achievement at Best & Co. was the creation of a unisex department that was inspired by an article he read about Harrods in London and their marketing to young people. He set aside the ninth floor and hired the artist Peter Max to decorate and execute the vision of what became “Stage 9.”

He also met Diane von Furstenberg, who came to Best & Co. with some dressy dresses, before she introduced the wrap dress. Ruskin immediately called up his buyer and told her to pick a few styles and put them in the store. The dresses sold well and were von Furstenberg’s first order in the U.S.

“One of my earliest appointments was I went to visit him at Best & Co.,” recalled von Furstenberg Thursday. “I was very pregnant, and could not carry my bag. He was a true gentleman. I have fond memories of him.”

In a WWD story about Best & Co. in 1967, the 36-year-old Ruskin was described as “a dynamic, no-nonsense fashion merchandiser” who brought a wealth of ready-to-wear resource contacts and critical buying experience to his job. In 1971, Ruskin moved to Miami and became executive vice president of Jordan Marsh Florida. Three and a half years later, he received an offer to become president of May D&F in Denver.

In 1979, Ruskin moved back to New York and became president and CEO of Gimbels and signed a contract that was a landmark at the time in retail executive compensation, according to WWD. His package at Gimbels called for $2 million in base salary and bonus over the five year life of the contract. In 1983, he was promoted to president of the BATUS Retail.

When Ruskin assumed the role at Gimbels, he didn’t realize the extent of the challenge, Linder said. She recalled that her father decided to get his young salespeople to take more pride in what they were doing. “It was always my strong belief that people make the difference. If you can get them to perform at their best, you will be successful,” Ruskin told his daughter, she said. Within a year, Gimbels was in the black.

She also said Ruskin was a big proponent of hiring women.

Ruskin was honored in 1984 by the National Jewish Hospital and National Asthma Center at a dinner that raised more than $1 million, which was covered by WWD and attended by industry people such as Marvin Traub, Arnold Aronson, Burt Tansky, Robert Suslow and Albert Nipon. While “always minding the store,” Ruskin said the fundraising was brought about by “our efforts and your money.” The prior year’s dinner had honored BATUS chairman Arnold Aronson, and also raised $1 million.

“I would like to make it clear, that the $2 million in no way excuses any manufacturer from participating in markdowns, returns, advertising allowances or the consideration of any other allowances,” Ruskin said at the time.

Burt Tansky, former CEO of Neiman Marcus Group, said Thursday, “He and I worked closely when he was at Gimbels and I was at Saks. I remember him as a very fine man and a good merchant. He was a good retailer.”

In 1986, when BATUS decided to sell 40 percent of its retail business in the U.S., including Gimbels, Ruskin left the company. On Feb. 1, 1987, Ruskin became president of Cohoes Specialty Stores, a privately held chain of apparel stores. He left after 16 months when Cohoes decided to cut back its ambitious expansion plans due to the sluggish retail climate, WWD reported. After that, he started consulting.

When asked what Ruskin was like as a father, Linder said, “He just never had a harsh word, he was just all love.” Ruskin’s hobbies included tennis, sports, old movies, and a love of chocolate. “But he would say his hobby was his family,” Linder said.

In addition to his daughter Robin, Ruskin is survived by his wife, Myrna; his son, Brad; daughter-in-law, Susan; son-in-law, Brian Linder, and four grandchildren.

Donations in Ruskin’s memory can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation and National Jewish Health in Denver.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Hot Summer Bags

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Former Gimbels President Ron Ruskin Dies at 91

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad