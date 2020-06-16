Helen O’Hagan, who helped guide the luxury image of Saks Fifth Avenue for many years and established close ties to leading designers around the world, died Saturday in Charleston, S.C., of natural causes, with her family by her side. She was 89.
The silver-haired O’Hagan maintained a status in the industry and a role at Saks that was larger than her title — vice president and director of public relations and special events — would suggest. Through the Sixties until the mid-Nineties, she staged fashion shows and special SFA USA charity events for Saks spotlighting top American designers of that time, including Adolfo, Bill Blass, Geoffrey Beene, Carolina Herrera, Mary McFadden and Oscar de la Renta, who became her lifelong friends.
She also traveled to Europe to cover the ready-to-wear and couture collections from major designers, many of which she helped introduce in the U.S., Karl Lagerfeld among them. She also became quite close to the Ferragamo and Missoni families. She photographed collections for the store for many years, and was feisty enough, in her signature red-framed glasses, to push through the gaggle of photographers to position herself for the best shots, despite her petite 5-foot, 3-inch stature. “I was known as the mother of the photographers’ mafia at the shows in Europe,” she once told WWD.
In 1988, O’Hagan received the Chairman’s Award from Mel Jacobs, the late Saks chairman and chief executive officer who at the time said, “She’s the conscience of the company. She’s the source of our roots. She’s played a crucial role in shaping Sak’s public image.”
“Helen was my closest friend,” said Ellin Saltzman, former fashion director at Saks. “We were a team, the two of us, El and Hel. We worked together for 15 years. She had a tremendous personality and incredible devotion to Saks.”
“I met Helen O’Hagan when I was 18. It was my first adult interview,” recalled Jaqui Lividini, a former Saks senior vice president. “My saving grace that day was that I was too young and naive to be nervous about meeting such an industry icon or understand what a life changing opportunity this funny, irreverent, smart, clever, unique woman would give me. Helen opened my eyes to her world, besides the obvious glamour and excitement of the fashion industry, it was a world where she had a voice, equal and sometimes stronger than her male counterparts. She taught me that women can be strong, successful, independent and respected for their contribution. I was lucky enough to be caught in her orbit.”
“We marched together through lots of changes on Seventh Avenue especially in the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties,” recalled designer Stan Herman. “She was a formidable presence at a time when there weren’t many formidable women in the industry. Her personality as a woman of substance gave a certain gravitas to the industry that maybe hadn’t been there before. More than anything, she worked in an industry that she gave her everything to. She was very with it.”
“She was like a mother figure — there since the day I was born,” said her niece Helaine Blanchard Christy. “She was really the most loving person I ever met, and so giving, so generous to everybody. She never married but she just had so many friends who were like her family, and a lot of people she worked with and designers became like her family. She was a real determined person. She was always on the go. They used to call her ‘Speedy.’ She would ride her bicycle all over Charleston.”
Christy noted that about a month ago, O’Hagan fell and broke her hip, which is when her health noticeably declined.
O’Hagan was born on Feb. 7, 1931 in Charleston. Early on, her energetic spirit and desire to achieve was apparent. She was the business manager of her high school newspaper and worked summers for a local photographer (“One-Shot Riley”), from whom she learned photography. After high school, she attended the Dock Street Theater School, thinking to become an actress, but became the theater’s business manager for two years, learning the art of staging large events. “Acting was the best thing my parents let me do, because it showed me how lousy I was,” she once said in an interview. “But it taught me all about lighting, set design and production.”
O’Hagan is survived by her sister, Kathleen O’Hagan Blanchard; nieces and nephews, Helaine Blanchard Christy, Paul Blanchard, Jay O’Hagan, David O’Hagan, Kathleen O’Hagan Hennessey and Frank O’Hagan, as well as many grandnieces and nephews, cousins and friends.