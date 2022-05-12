Ohi Expands Network of Fulfillment Centers as Hyperlocal Delivery Demand Soars

E-commerce fulfillment company Ohi has expanded its network of micro-fulfillment centers into four new markets: Seattle, Philadelphia, Dallas and Austin. The expansion comes as the company says demand for “ultrafast, hyperlocal delivery of its brand partners’ products” has jumped in these key cities.

The expansion helps d-to-c brand partners offer more competitive services. Ben Jones, founder and chief executive officer of Ohi, said the company is “committed to helping power our brand partners’ growth by providing an excellent, on-brand instant commerce experience that includes quick and convenient delivery options.”

The rollout to these four cities ups the total number of major metro markets served to 12. “The company’s inventory and order management platform provides sku-level demand intelligence that allows its brand partners to optimally position inventory closer to their end customers,” the company said in a statement.

Jones said to help its partners “reach and convert new customers, and drive loyalty and engagement among their existing customers, we’ve expanded our instant commerce platform into four new markets where our technology has identified exceptional demand for instant commerce.”

The company also said it is committed to providing “carbon-neutral delivery, and its micro-fulfillment centers ensure e-commerce orders travel only a short distance to arrive at consumers’ doorsteps.”

Ohi said it further minimizes its carbon footprint by using “reusable, sustainable packaging and bike, e-bike, scooter, and foot couriers whenever possible. The company also offers a carbon-neutral e-commerce fulfillment option to its merchant partners and their customers.”

“Ohi’s asset-light platform enables us to expand into new markets with minimal overhead costs,” Jones said. “This is just the start of our aggressive expansion strategy that will enable us to provide an instant-commerce experience that covers close to 45 percent of an e-commerce company’s overall demand by the end of the second quarter.”