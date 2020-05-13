Old Navy is donating more than $30 million worth of clothing to Americans in need, and putting an artistic spin on the effort.

The brand partnered with artist Noah Scalin who constructed a 40-foot by 20-foot portrait of a mother and her two daughters, formed entirely out of 1,000 pieces of Old Navy clothing. The portrait appears as a time-lapse video showing Scalin creating the mural. He is known for creating large-scale art installations out of everyday items.

Old Navy is working with Good360 and Baby2Baby as well as transportation partner Penske Logistics to distribute the clothing donations.

Old Navy is also donating 50,000 non-medical reusable masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and assisting in COVID-19 response efforts through parent company Gap Inc.’s supply chain to connect hospital networks with PPE. The Gap Foundation previously announced a $1 million donation to local, state, national and international nonprofit organizations to support underserved families during the coronavirus crisis.